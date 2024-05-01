Colts Free Agency: Is Justin Simmons or Quandre Diggs Better to Sign?
As the dust settles on the 2024 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts can breathe easy knowing they finished with nine picks and multiple playmakers in key areas. However, one spot on the roster that still needs help is safety.
While strong safety Julian Blackmon is a sure-fire starter, fellow defender Nick Cross hasn’t shown enough to be a starting free safety. Indy selected two designated safeties in Jaylon Carlies and Jalyin Simpson but is moving them to other positions defensively. With these switches, it equates to no safety taken out of the draft by Indianapolis.
With the void still present at the roster spot, why not go big and add a veteran with plenty of prime left? Indianapolis should strongly consider bringing Justin Simmons or Quandre Diggs to Gus Bradley’s defense. The big question is, who is a better fit?
Justin Simmons
There aren't many safeties in the league more talented and deadly than Simmons. While last season saw him cool off after a torrid four-straight years (2019-2022), he is still a highly-coveted defender who would be a massive asset for the Colts. He also brings serious success, having achieved two Pro Bowls (2020 and 2023) and four second-team All-Pro selections (2019, 2021, 2022, and 2023).
Simmons showed versatility with the Denver Broncos in 2023, putting up snaps at free safety (594), linebacker/box (230), and slot corner (144), per Pro Football Focus. Also, he concluded the year playing 15 games and accumulating 70 tackles, 2 fumbles forced, 3 interceptions, and 8 passes defended. Needless to say, if the Colts sign Simmons they will see a significant upgrade from the free safety position.
It's also likely that Simmons will command around $11-12 million annually; a contract like two-years/$25 million ($13 million guaranteed) sounds in the range he might be due. However, Indy recently opened up more cap space with restructures, giving them $28,194,348 to spend, per SpoTrac. Simmons is well worth the contract and would immediately elevate the entire defense around him.
Putting Simmons opposite Blackmon gives the Colts a nasty one-two punch at safety and forces opposing quarterbacks to always account for both. While Simmons is the flashy, shiny option, Diggs can't be overlooked as a possible asset defensively for the Colts to take a shot on.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Quandre Diggs
While Diggs had a steep fall in production for 2023, he's not far removed from terrorizing opposing offenses. The three-time Pro Bowler notched those nominations from 2019 through 2022 and accumulated 14 interceptions, never falling below four in any of those seasons. Diggs can still bounce back if he finds the right situation, and it may be Indianapolis.
While Diggs has some lackluster PFF metrics (55.4 coverage and 55.1 overall defense), he set a career-high in tackles (95) and is looking for a change of scenery to get his career on track as it hits the final stride. Diggs would complement Blackmon well and have a chance to work with an elite-level defensive front that can get pressure on passers, giving Diggs more chances for turnovers.
Another positive factor is Diggs will be cheaper, especially coming off a down season, unlike Simmons, who hit another Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro nomination. Look for Diggs to earn the same two-year length but about $9.5 million annually for a total of $19 million ($11.5 guaranteed) contract.
The Final Verdict: Quandre Diggs
While the Colts should go after Simmons for the best talent, it's more realistic that Diggs is the next free agent signing for Indianapolis. Given he's cheaper and still not completely out of his prime, Diggs makes perfect sense for what the Colts are trying to do at safety.
I also believe they still want to see what Cross provides as a free safety, so signing Simmons will cost more and outright remove Cross from a chance to start for two or more seasons. Regardless of which safeties Indy signs, they need to ink a contract with one of them. Indianapolis can’t afford more lapses in communication, production, and coverage when it matters most at the safety position.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.