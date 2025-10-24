Colts Given Adulation for Incredible Offseason
The Indianapolis Colts have surged to the top of the NFL heading into Week 8, and a massive reason for that is Shane Steichen's offense, which also ranks number one in the league with 33.1 points per game.
Arguably, the biggest reason for this is the unforeseen ascension of Daniel Jones. The former New York Giant was signed on a one-year deal to compete with Anthony Richardson Sr., and Jones ran away with the competition to lead Indianapolis to a 6-1 record.
This offseason move was critical, and ESPN's Bill Barnwell calls the Colts' offseason the best of the NFL. Barnwell also adds the signing of safety Cam Bynum, the hiring of defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, and the drafting of tight end Tyler Warren.
Daniel Jones
Jones has become one of the NFL's best quarterbacks and is playing incredibly efficiently. Jones has put up 14 all-purpose touchdowns (10 passing, four rushing), 1,790 passing yards, and a 71.0 completion percentage.
Jones has now been tossed into the Comeback Player of the Year and MVP conversation, and with good reason. The QB is top-10 in several prominent passing categories and shows no signs of slowing down.
Cam Bynum
The Colts needed safety help, and they got it with the signing of Bynum. During his time with the Minnesota Vikings (2021-2024), he compiled 342 tackles, 28 pass breakups, eight interceptions, and three fumbles forced. He brought this same energy to Indy on a four-year, $60 million deal.
Bynum started the season hot and hauled in two early interceptions. Since then, Bynum has provided stability and consistency alongside fellow safety Nick Cross. Together, Bynum and Cross have turned into a formidable duo that complements Anarumo's defense perfectly.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Lou Anarumo
After three years of Gus Bradley leading the defense, Indianapolis allowed the veteran coordinator to walk, opening a search for a new leader on that side of the football. Enter former Cincinnati Bengals coordinator, Anarumo.
Anarumo has brought a unique scheme that is ever-changing throughout games, focusing on keeping opposing QBs guessing and limiting touchdowns. So far, the Colts rank eighth in points per game allowed (20.0) and third in interceptions (nine). Injuries have removed key talent from the defense, but Anarumo continues to pivot and find success with his stop troops.
Tyler Warren
The Colts had little to no help in the passing game from their tight ends in 2024 and desperately needed to upgrade the position. Luckily, the 2024 Mackey Award winner, Warren, was available, prompting the Colts to take the former Penn State Nittany Lion.
Warren has completely overshot expectations, hauling in 33 catches for 439 receiving yards, 24 first downs, and three receiving touchdowns. Warren has also been a fantastic blocker and has even been used out of the backfield, scoring another TD on the ground. Warren is having an Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign and already looks like a star.
Bottom Line
Indianapolis' offseason moves have helped the team reach new heights of success, and now the rest of the league is chasing Steichen's squad. While Indianapolis has a tougher schedule ahead to finish out the rest of 2025, confidence is in place that they can finish as strong as ever.
Indy hasn't won the AFC South since 2014, hasn't made the playoffs since 2020, and hasn't made a Super Bowl since 2009. While there's still a lot of football left to be played, Indianapolis appears to be a legitimate divisional champion, playoff team, and, yes, a Super Bowl contender.