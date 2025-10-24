Horseshoe Huddle

Colts Given Adulation for Incredible Offseason

The Indianapolis Colts have completely transformed the culture of the franchise and are now the best squad in the NFL.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) makes his way off the field Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, after a 31-27 win over the Arizona Cardinals at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) makes his way off the field Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, after a 31-27 win over the Arizona Cardinals at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Indianapolis Colts have surged to the top of the NFL heading into Week 8, and a massive reason for that is Shane Steichen's offense, which also ranks number one in the league with 33.1 points per game.

Arguably, the biggest reason for this is the unforeseen ascension of Daniel Jones. The former New York Giant was signed on a one-year deal to compete with Anthony Richardson Sr., and Jones ran away with the competition to lead Indianapolis to a 6-1 record.

This offseason move was critical, and ESPN's Bill Barnwell calls the Colts' offseason the best of the NFL. Barnwell also adds the signing of safety Cam Bynum, the hiring of defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, and the drafting of tight end Tyler Warren.

Daniel Jones

Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (blue and white uniform) walks off the field after a victory.
Oct 19, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) looks on after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Jones has become one of the NFL's best quarterbacks and is playing incredibly efficiently. Jones has put up 14 all-purpose touchdowns (10 passing, four rushing), 1,790 passing yards, and a 71.0 completion percentage.

Jones has now been tossed into the Comeback Player of the Year and MVP conversation, and with good reason. The QB is top-10 in several prominent passing categories and shows no signs of slowing down.

Cam Bynum

Colts safety Cam Bynum (blue and white uniform) celebrates coming off the field.
Indianapolis Colts safety Camryn Bynum (0) celebrates a win following a game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Colts defeated the Dolphins 33-8. / Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Colts needed safety help, and they got it with the signing of Bynum. During his time with the Minnesota Vikings (2021-2024), he compiled 342 tackles, 28 pass breakups, eight interceptions, and three fumbles forced. He brought this same energy to Indy on a four-year, $60 million deal.

Bynum started the season hot and hauled in two early interceptions. Since then, Bynum has provided stability and consistency alongside fellow safety Nick Cross. Together, Bynum and Cross have turned into a formidable duo that complements Anarumo's defense perfectly.

Lou Anarumo

Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo (black and orange shirt) looks on before a game.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo takes the field as the Bengals warm up before facing the Dallas Cowboys for Monday Night Football at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Monday, December 9, 2024. / Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After three years of Gus Bradley leading the defense, Indianapolis allowed the veteran coordinator to walk, opening a search for a new leader on that side of the football. Enter former Cincinnati Bengals coordinator, Anarumo.

Anarumo has brought a unique scheme that is ever-changing throughout games, focusing on keeping opposing QBs guessing and limiting touchdowns. So far, the Colts rank eighth in points per game allowed (20.0) and third in interceptions (nine). Injuries have removed key talent from the defense, but Anarumo continues to pivot and find success with his stop troops.

Tyler Warren

Colts tight end Tyler Warren (blue and white uniform) runs onto the field with his teammates.
Oct 19, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) walk off the field after warm ups prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Colts had little to no help in the passing game from their tight ends in 2024 and desperately needed to upgrade the position. Luckily, the 2024 Mackey Award winner, Warren, was available, prompting the Colts to take the former Penn State Nittany Lion.

Warren has completely overshot expectations, hauling in 33 catches for 439 receiving yards, 24 first downs, and three receiving touchdowns. Warren has also been a fantastic blocker and has even been used out of the backfield, scoring another TD on the ground. Warren is having an Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign and already looks like a star.

Bottom Line

Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (blue and white uniform) gets read to throw a pass down the field.
Oct 19, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) prepares to throw the ball in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Indianapolis' offseason moves have helped the team reach new heights of success, and now the rest of the league is chasing Steichen's squad. While Indianapolis has a tougher schedule ahead to finish out the rest of 2025, confidence is in place that they can finish as strong as ever.

Indy hasn't won the AFC South since 2014, hasn't made the playoffs since 2020, and hasn't made a Super Bowl since 2009. While there's still a lot of football left to be played, Indianapolis appears to be a legitimate divisional champion, playoff team, and, yes, a Super Bowl contender.

