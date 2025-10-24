How to Watch/Stream/Listen Week 8 Colts vs. Titans Game
The Indianapolis Colts are facing off against the Tennessee Titans for the second time this year after taking care of their AFC South rival in Week 3, 41-20.
The Titans have fallen apart in 2025, sitting at 1-6, and are now led by interim head coach Mike McCoy following the firing of Brian Callahan.
The Colts have all the advantages on paper, and must execute cleanly and efficiently to sweep the Titans for the third straight year in the divisional series.
Here's how to catch the action at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.
Colts vs. Titans
- Date/Time | October 26th @ 4:25 EST
- Where | Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium
- Television | CBS - Andrew Catalon (Play-by-Play), Charles Davis (Color Analyst), Jason McCourty (Color Analyst), AJ Ross (Sideline)
- Stream | NFL+, Prime Video, NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV, Paramount+
- To find out what games will be in your area, check here.
- Radio | Local Radio coverage: Sunday's game can be heard in Indianapolis on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan (until 6:30 p.m.), 97.1 HANK and the Ascension St Vincent Radio Network - Matt Taylor (Play-by-Play), Rick Venturi (Color Analyst), Larra Overton (Sideline)
The Colts have taken the NFL by storm, and have an offense that is decimating opposing defenses. Heading into Week 8, the Colts have the NFL's best scoring offense, boasting 232 points and 33.1 per game.
Quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Jonathan Taylor are each playing like MVP candidates, and it shows with the surgical precision of Shane Steichen's offense. Not to mention, Indy's offensive line is playing at a top-10 level.
As for the pass-catchers, Josh Downs appears to be returning to action to join Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, and Tyler Warren, which will press a Titans defense that could be without defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (hamstring) and won't see cornerback L'Jarius Sneed suit up (quadricep - on injured reserve).
As for Lou Anarumo's side of the ball, the Titans are the league's worst scoring offense, sitting at a mere 13.7 points per game. Rookie Cam Ward has five interceptions to just four touchdown passes and is the NFL's most sacked QB with 30 taken.
This points to the Colts' defensive front, as the Titans have failed to protect Ward while not opening up much in the ground game (31st in the NFL - 530 rushing yards). If the Colts can force Ward to shoulder most of the workload while handling things in the trenches defensively, it will likely bode well for Indy's stop troops.
The Colts are ridiculous favorites to win this home game against the Titans, but that has turned into a trap game at times. While the Titans could end the season as the worst team in the league, the Colts must treat them as a serious threat.
We'll see how Steichen's squad plays on Sunday in an attempt to take out the Titans for a second time in 2025.