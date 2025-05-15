Colts Have Good Chance to Take AFC South Title
The Indianapolis Colts have struggled epically to secure an AFC South divisional title, with the last crown being claimed in 2014 when Andrew Luck was still with the squad.
Now, the division belongs to the Houston Texans, who appear to be in full control, however, 2024 showed that the AFC South can be open for the taking in 2025, especially by the Colts.
If Indianapolis can't obtain an AFC South championship, they must at least make the playoffs, but the former is likely on the mind of Chris Ballard and Shane Steichen.
NFL.com has a take on the AFC South and Indy in Gennaro Filice's article.
"The Colts have the longest division title drought in the AFC South at 10 years, but they could control their own destiny deep into this season's race, with four of their final six games against the Texans (who’ve claimed the last two South titles) and Jaguars (who wore the crown before Houston). In 2024, Indy swept Tennessee, split a pair of three-point outcomes with Jacksonville and lost two games to Houston by a combined five points."
The Colts' divisional destiny likely rests on the shoulders of either Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones to play efficiently under center. The Colts did lose Ryan Kelly and Will Fries in free agency, but have promising youngsters in Tanor Bortolini and Matt Goncalves to lead the charge.
Back to Richardson and Jones, that competition is the x-factor. Whichever signal-caller wins is almost irrelevant, but the Colts likely prefer their 2023 fourth-overall investment to work out. In brief, Richardson and Jones have struggled throughout their respective NFL tenures in different ways, so there's plenty on the line for the future of each.
Also, new coordinator Lou Anarumo is a massive addition, but it remains to be seen if he's a clear upgrade over former defensive leader Gus Bradley. In short, if the Colts ever had a clear shot to take the AFC South from Houston, this is the year.
Indianapolis also made free agent splashes like cornerback Charvarius Ward and safety Camryn Bynum. They included defensive tackle Neville Gallimore and running back Khalil Herbert along with the aforementioned defensive duo.
Indianapolis almost has to win its division this season. Thus far in two campaigns, Shane Steichen is a boring 17-17 (9-8 in 2023, 8-9 in 2024), so something has to give already for the renowned play caller. Luckily, Indy has made several moves in different ways to bolster the coaching staff and talent of the roster.
The 2025 NFL schedule has been released, with plenty of important games for the Colts. This is the year for success in the Circle City, or change might be coming.
