Colts Have Perfect Stretch In Which to Take Advantage
When NFL teams are mapping out their upcoming season, they break their schedule into sections, and while teams approach every game one week at a time, not every section is necessarily built the same.
The Indianapolis Colts are hoping to get off the schneid and make the playoffs again for the first time since 2020 -- there may be jobs depending on it after all. The Colts have their first two games of the season at home, but it's in the second quarter of the season where they could really find their groove.
John Breech of CBS Sports recently identified one good thing about each team's schedule, and he honed in on a particular four-week stretch for the Colts.
"Starting in Week 5, the Colts will get three home games in a four-week stretch against teams that finished under .500 last year," Breech wrote. "One team will have a new coach (Raiders), one team (Cardinals) has gone a combined 4-13 on the road over the past two seasons, and one team will have a new quarterback (Titans)."
The Las Vegas Raiders may be a tougher matchup than in years past after adding Geno Smith and Ashton Jeanty on offense, but that defense still has some major question marks.
The Arizona Cardinals offer Colts head coach Shane Steichen an interesting battle in which he goes up against his former defensive counterpart from the Philadelphia Eagles, in Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon. The two used to go head-to-head every day in practice, but now, for the first time, as head coaches. Arizona added Josh Sweat and Walter Nolen up front this offseason, which should make Gannon's defense even more challenging.
The Los Angeles Chargers are a reigning playoff team, so this is definitely a tough break in the "ease" of the stretch, especially going across the country for it. Led by head coach Jim Harbaugh and star quarterback Justin Herbert, it's actually the Chargers' run game that might be most dangerous after adding Omarion Hampton and Najee Harris in the backfield, and Mekhi Becton up front this offseason.
The Colts swept the division rival Tennessee Titans in each of the last two years, but surely, that will come to an end at some point. The Titans might finally have a quarterback worth building around after selecting Cam Ward with the first pick in the draft. However, there's still a lot of work to do, with major questions all over the roster.
Following this "easier" stretch that Breech identified, it gets much tougher for the Colts.
The Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9 begin an interesting stretch, featuring more than a month away from Lucas Oil Stadium for the Colts. They get to "host" the Atlanta Falcons in Berlin, Germany, in Week 10, they have their bye in Week 11, and then they're on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11.
The Colts' season kicks off in Week 1 at home against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 7 at 1:00 p.m. E.T.