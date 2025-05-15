Colts Have Slightly Favorable Odds Week 1 vs. Dolphins
On Wednesday night, the Indianapolis Colts revealed their 2025 schedule, showing them hosting the Miami Dolphins at home at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 1.
While the Colts certainly didn't end the 2024 season with their arrow pointing up, they made enough positive progress this offseason to at least be considered narrow betting favorites against Miami in Week 1.
Iain MacMillan of SI.com put together a list of the betting lines across the the for Week 1, from DraftKings Sportsbook, and it shows that the Colts a nearly a pick 'em 1.5-point favorite:
Spread
- Dolphins +1.5 (-112)
- Colts -1.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Dolphins +100
- Colts -120
Total
- 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
A big storyline to follow throughout the offseason will be the Colts' quarterback competition. Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones will duke it out to determine the winner, so we don't yet know who it will be for Week 1. Regardless, the Colts completed their skill position group by adding tight end Tyler Warren with the 14th pick in the draft last month.
Defensively, the Colts turn to new coordinator Lou Anarumo, who is expected to make the Colts more aggressive and versatile. They've added key pieces in defensive backs Charvarius Ward and Camryn Bynum, as well as end JT Tuimoloau.
The Dolphins have much of the same cast of characters returning offensively, featuring quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, running back De'Von Achane, and receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Tight end Jonnu Smith also did a number on the Colts last year in the teams' meeting. Both of Miami's lines are in a questionable spot, however.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.