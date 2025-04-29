Hunter Wohler Strengthens Depth for Colts at Multiple Positions
As the 2025 NFL Draft was concluding, the Indianapolis Colts had already addressed multiple needs with their first seven picks. Tight end, the trenches, and even quarterback had been addressed.
But the Colts had yet to draft a linebacker or a safety – two positions where added depth was needed – with only one pick left in their arsenal. So, why not get a guy who can play in both spots?
The Colts selected Wisconsin safety Hunter Wohler with the No.232 pick on Saturday. The 6-2, 213-pound former Badger was announced as a linebacker at the draft, as the Colts plan to use him at both positions.
Wohler finished the 2024 season with 71 tackles, a tackle for loss, and six passes defensed. Wohler led the Badgers in tackles each of his final two seasons, earning Third-Team All-Big Ten and Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors in 2023 and 2024. He also won the Jim Leonhard Award as the most outstanding senior defensive back at Wisconsin.
Wohler is a cerebral player who is rarely out of position. He constantly communicates with teammates pre-snap and does an excellent job of identifying run vs. pass quickly. Wohler's high football IQ impressed many teams throughout the pre-draft cycle, and it is considered to be one of his best traits as a player.
Wohler has the size and athleticism (9.25 RAS at LB) to play near the line of scrimmage or make plays in coverage. He plays with an attacking downhill style and is not afraid to stick his nose into the fray and come out the other side with a tackle.
Wohler has a knack for finding a way into the backfield, accumulating numerous tackles
for loss (11.5 from the safety position) during his time at Wisconsin. He is also expected to contribute early on special teams, as his attitude and effort will serve him well in carving out a role while developing at the next level.
Here is an excerpt from the 2025 Indy Draft Guide on how Wohler fits with the Colts:
"The Colts love safety to linebacker projects and Chris Ballard especially loves Wisconsin players. His lack of length is a bit concerning, but Wohler brings the necessary goods as a special teamer going forward. At the very least, he could replace Grant Stuard’s impact as a core four guy."
The Colts plan to use Wohler in multiple ways in new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's scheme. With the Colts expected to play more Dime defense (six defensive backs) than in years past, having players who can play closer to the line of scrimmage and contribute in coverage is imperative. Wohler can do both, meaning he could see plenty of action as the Dime linebacker next to Zaire Franklin and Jaylon Carlies.
General manager Chris Ballard revealed on Saturday that Wohler will play both linebacker and safety for the team this fall.
"We took Hunter in the seventh who reminds me a lot of Daniel Sorensen, who we had in Kansas City who was a really good player for us," Ballard said. "We think he’s going to be able to play multiple roles. ... Lou (Anarumo) is pretty creative with what he’s going to do. We listed him as a linebacker. He’s played a little bit of both.”
Wohler will also see plenty of run on the Colts' special teams unit from Day 1. With Indy losing linebacker and special teams ace Grant Stuard in free agency, Wohler can help fill the void and use his attacking play style to have an impact.
It is all about finding value in the late rounds of the NFL draft. The Colts could still add depth at linebacker and safety before the season begins, but Wohler can be a Swiss Army knife who adds depth at both spots at the price of only one draft pick.
