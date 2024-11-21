Colts' Injury Report for Lions Great Minus Key Name
The Indianapolis Colts released their Thursday practice report before a week 12 battle with the Detroit Lions.
The Colts' injury report looks fantastic minus starting left tackle Bernhard Raimann (knee). It's trending toward Raimann not getting the nod on Sunday, so expect rookie Matt Goncalves to be in line for another 2024 start. Fellow tackle Braden Smith (foot) was able to practice in full and defensive end Tyquan Lewis appears to be on track to see his first action since against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
As for the Lions, it seems that tight end Sam LaPorta (shoulder) is preparing to return to the field after missing week 11 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Also, cornerback Terrion Arnold (groin) returned to practice in a limited capacity. Indianapolis must be ready to contain LaPorta from taking over the middle of the field for Jared Goff. As for Arnold, Shane Steichen will look to get the best of the rookie cornerback with various receiving concepts.
Indianapolis has an uphill battle when they defend Lucas Oil Stadium from the NFC-best Lions. While the odds are clearly in the favor of Dan Campbell's Super Bowl contender, anything can happen in the NFL. Coming off a strong week 11 performance, perhaps Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson has some heroics in store to obtain the upset.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.