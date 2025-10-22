Colts' Interior Defensive Line Shining During Hot Start
The Indianapolis Colts are the best team in football seven weeks into the 2025 season. While the Colts' historically great offense has been the catalyst for the team winning so many games, the defense has had several standouts as well, notably on the interior defensive line.
The Colts' defensive interior was seen as an area of strength coming into the year, as returning veterans DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart boast one of the better duos in the league.
Buckner's ability to win as a pass rusher alongside Stewart's stout run defense has made the Colts' defense better than advertised in recent seasons.
Stewart, however, appears to have added a new wrinkle to his game this season. While he hasn't turned into an All-Pro pass rusher overnight, he has made more of an impact in that department this season. He is on pace for his most quarterback pressures in a season since 2021, and he has even created multiple splash plays as well. He batted a ball for an interception against the Las Vegas Raiders and even came away with his own interception against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Buckner has been his usual self in 2025, racking up the pressures and sacks on a weekly basis. He leads the Colts with three sacks and 10 quarterback hits this season, and Sunday's game against the Chargers may have been his best performance of the season.
Buckner was on fire this past weekend, finishing with seven pressures, two sacks, and an astounding 22% pass rush win rate. He essentially sealed the Colts' victory, as his sack late in the fourth quarter made it near-impossible for the Chargers to get back on track. Buckner has been every bit as great as his usual self this season, and the Colts have benefited from it.
While those two players have been as spectacular as expected, the notable change this season has been with the Colts' depth behind them. Former fourth-round draft pick Adetomiwa Adebawore has finally jumped into the rotation, as his ability to create splash plays has been on full display.
Despite only having 0.5 sacks on the year, Adebawore ranks number two on the Colts with a 17.0% pressure rate. His time to pressure has also been impressive, as he ranks second (only behind Tyquan Lewis) with an average time to pressure of 2.73 seconds.
Pro Football Focus has also been quite high on Adebawore's play as well, grading him out as the number eight defensive tackle in the league in pass rush grade.
Adebawore has already hit a career-high in defensive snaps played in 2025, so it's safe to say that he has fully grabbed hold of a role on the Colts' defense at this point. He is arguably the third-best pass rusher on the team, and he's only getting better as the season goes on.
The final piece to the interior puzzle is veteran addition Neville Gallimore. While his play hasn't been as noteworthy as the others, he has been a fine piece in the room in general. He is an energizer bunny off the bench, and his explosiveness sets him apart from most rotational players in the league.
He has made several big plays this season, including a sack against the Tennessee Titans, a few run stuffs, and a big pass break-up against the Chargers this past weekend. The Colts have trotted out some absolutely brutal players in the rotation in recent seasons, so seeing a quality player like Gallimore take snaps has been a much-needed improvement.
Overall, this Colts' interior defensive line has been a bright spot all season. The two studs up top have been doing their thing, Adebawore has emerged as a budding impact player, and Gallimore has been excellent as a rotational number four tackle. The group has been outstanding through seven games, and hopefully, they can keep up this play going forward.