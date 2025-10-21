Colts' Offense Already Establishing Legendary Status
The high-momentum engine that is the 2025 Indianapolis Colts continues to impress after a 38-24 road victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.
What head coach Shane Steichen has been able to orchestrate with his offense is incredible. However, what quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Jonathan Taylor are doing behind a snow plow of an offensive line can't be understated.
Now, per The Ringer's Anthony Dabbundo, the Colts have more points per drive than any team this century through seven weeks. Yes, that's a real and concrete metric.
Even the nearly undefeated 2007 New England Patriots, which featured Hall of Famers Tom Brady and Randy Moss, are behind the Jones/Taylor-led Colts offense.
The Colts aren't just the best team in the NFL, but also the highest scoring, totaling 232 for an average of 33.1. Jones has put up 152/214 completions for 1,790 passing yards, ten TD tosses, and just three interceptions. Jones has also added four rushing scores for 14 all-purpose touchdowns.
As for Taylor, he's tallying MVP-level numbers for a running back. On 131 carries, Taylor has put up a league-best 631 rushing yards, as well as 10 rushing scores. Taylor has also been a factor as a receiver, securing 23 catches for 185 receiving yards and another touchdown.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Jones also operates with a slew of offensive pass-catchers that buckle defenses with depth, variety, and clinical operation within Steichen's play calls. Jones has 152 completions, but hasn't truly favored any weapon over the other.
Rather, Jones has evenly distributed the wealth at an elite level. Below is every Colts player who has caught a pass, with the number of receptions to show how well Jones shares the wealth.
- WR Michael Pittman Jr. - 35 catches
- TE Tyler Warren - 33 catches
- WR Josh Downs - 26 catches
- RB Jonathan Taylor - 23 catches
- WR Alec Pierce - 16 catches
- WR Adonai Mitchell - 8 catches
- TE Mo Alie-Cox - 4 catches
- WR Ashton Dulin - 3 catches
- RB Ameer Abdullah - 2 catches
- WR Anthony Gould - 1 catch
The Colts offense has so many ways to attack and hurt defenses that it's nearly impossible to halt the progress. When an offense has elite levels in the running and passing game, it creates strife for a defensive coordinator as to what to try and limit first.
For the 2025 Colts offense to be in the same company as the 2007 Patriots, 2018 Kansas City Chiefs, and the 2020 Green Bay Packers is nothing short of incredible.
It's hard to imagine this Colts offense won't hit a hurdle or two before the 2025 season ends and the postseason kicks off, but so far, it's been smooth sailing. Indy's offense hasn't dipped under 20 points at all this year and often drops north of 30 points on their opponents (five out of seven games with 30-plus points).
It will take a Herculean defensive showing to stop what Steichen, Jones, and Taylor have created in the Circle City. We'll see which team on Indy's remaining schedule, if any, is able to slow down what has been a monstrous engine that shows zero signs of stopping.