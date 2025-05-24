Daughter of Colts' Jim Irsay to Wave Green Flag at Indy 500
The Indianapolis Colts are underway for preparations to succeed in the 2025 season after another sad finish to last year's campaign at 8-9. However, while football is always on the mind of Indy sports fans, the Indy 500 is now the focus as the race starts tomorrow at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Every year, a special guest has the honor of starting the race at the Indy 500 with the waving of the green flag, and this year is a name near and dear to Colts fans, as the daughter of former team CEO Jim Irsay, Casey Irsay-Foyt, will handle the duties.
Irsay-Foyt is the spouse of former driver A.J. Foyt IV, who raced from 2004-2009. In his span of competition, he notched 129 starts, led 17 laps, had 12 top-10 and two top-five finishes. The Foyt name is legendary in the sport and holds illustrious types of weight.
Following the tragic passing of (Jim) Irsay on Wednesday, Irsay-Foyt deserves to get the nod to wave the green flag for the massive race. (Jim) Irsay was with the Colts organization for 38 years and owned the team from 1997-2025 (28 years).
Indianapolis now has even more motivation to make this year effective and log their first playoff berth since 2020. As for their last divisional (AFC South) crown, it's been since 2014, which that happened.
(Jim) Irsay will always be remembered within the walls of the Colts' organization, as well as Lucas Oil Stadium. As for the Indy 500, Irsay-Foyt will be ready to have the privilege of waving the green flag to start one of the biggest spectacles in sports.
