Colts Key Influencer Gives Tyler Warren High Praise
The Indianapolis Colts had their 2025 rookie minicamp start today, and all eyes were on tight end Tyler Warren, drafted with the 14th overall selection. During local media availability, assistant general manager Ed Dodds (among others) spoke on the process.
The tenured front office leader was asked a few questions about Warren, and his answers were indicative of an assistant GM who is high on the team's new offensive weapon.
When asked about what stood out about Warren's game in the pre-draft process, this is what Dodds had to say on the 2024 Mackey Award winner.
“So, I went and saw him live (vs Purdue) and it was like, ‘Okay, I wasn't expecting that.’ I mean, he took over a game and you don't see that from a tight end. I mean, they were handing it to him, they were throwing the ball, blocking, I mean he just could do a lot of different things.”
Warren's multi-faceted skill set stands out prominently, giving Shane Steichen plenty of ways to attack a defense with #84. To rehash his incredible award-winning 2024, he caught 104 passes for 1,233 receiving yards and eight scores.
However, he was also a runner, notching 218 rushing yards on 26 attempts and four more touchdowns. In short, there are many ways that Warren can press a defense and make it pay.
After a season where the tight end position underwhelmed at meteoric levels, Warren's drafting will almost certainly elevate the team's spot on the depth chart immediately. Also, without hesitation, Warren will take over as the team's TE1, with veteran Mo Alie-Cox behind him in the roster ranks.
Later, Dodds was asked about how Warren can help Steichen's offense; Dodds gushed on the former Nittany Lions playmaker.
“They're just like – you can just do so many different things with them. You can line them up at different spots. I mean you can do things where you create matchups with the defense. Like you're in 12 (personnel) but if the guy can move around like he can, you're kind of really in 11," said Dodds. "Then on the flip side, if they go little people and nickel, now you’ve got a bigger man that can block. I mean it just puts stress on the defense and who they're going to put out there to match up.”
Warren is shifty for his size and will be too large for defensive backs, but too fast for linebackers, giving defenses a disadvantage almost every snap against the Colts. Warren also provides a safety blanket for Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones, which helps any quarterback with their completion percentage and confidence under center.
Warren is the ultimate package at tight end, and Indianapolis hasn't had anything near this type of player at the position since Jack Doyle donned the same number as Warren. While it's early in the process, Warren appears to be a long-term solution at tight end for a Colts offense that needed his services for a critical 2025 campaign.
