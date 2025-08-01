Colts' Laiatu Latu Named as 'Special' Talent
The Indianapolis Colts selected second-year defensive edge Laiatu Latu in 2024's draft with the 15th overall selection. While Latu didn't light the world on fire for his rookie year, he showed plenty to believe he'll blossom into a great pass-rusher.
The Colts needed more pressure last year on opposing passers; they didn't provide much urgency to the quarterback, but Latu was second on the team in the subject with 38. Latu also forced three fumbles and looked like a problem in moments.
ESPN's Bill Barnwell believes Latu is worth a first-round draft pick if he were to be traded. Here's why.
"Latu wasn't always a consistently impactful pass rusher last season, but he made some offensive linemen look foolish, including a snap in which he dusted superstar Lions tackle Penei Sewell one-on-one."
Latu's ceiling is solid, and if he can reach that in 2025, it will boost Lou Anarumo and Charlie Patridge's front, making life more difficult for QBs. Barnwell continues on Latu.
"The 2024 first-rounder had some trouble converting his hard work into sacks, but there's a compelling player here with the potential to be something special if he develops further."
Latu can make consistency rough for opposing quarterbacks given his bend off the snap, hand techniques, and speed, especially if his sophomore year is a massive leap.
While Latu doesn't have the mounting pressure of an Anthony Richardson Sr. or Daniel Jones, he could use a big year to give Indianapolis the confidence he's the pinnacle they believed in off the edge.
If Latu doesn't erupt in 2025, that's not a cause for concern. A year around 7.0 sacks, 10-plus tackles for loss, and 50-plus pressures is great, and something to build off. But Latu was still the first defensive player taken in the 2024 draft, so it's not mountainous, but there are expectations for the former Bruin.
While the Colts aren't trading Latu to any degree, he would be worth a first-round selection. As Barnwell brings up, he can be something special.
Latu provides a veteran-like style and constantly throws moves at offensive tackles. If Latu can't win with an underneath implementation, it's on to smacking arms and spinning, he's consistently attacking in different ways and can make jobs hard for protectors.
There are a lot of reasons to think Latu makes that year-two jump, and he's being coached by Lou Anarumo, who helped Cincinnati Bengals superstar Trey Hendrickson hit 34 sacks over the last two seasons (17.5 each).
Keep an eye on Latu in a well-rounded defensive edge group, as he has the highest ceiling of any, with the ability and poise to show that in 2025.
