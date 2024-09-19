PFF Gives Colts Laiatu Latu a 'Middling' Review Ahead of Week 3
The Indianapolis Colts head into their home matchup with the Chicago Bears (1-1) at 0-2. While it is just two games on paper, Indianapolis is already in dire straits with their playoff hopes after dropping a duo of matches. While quarterback Anthony Richardson and the offense has struggled, the defensive attack looks hollow, lifeless, and inefficient.
Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus highlights all 32 of the 2024 NFL first-round draft selections' grades after week two of the NFL season. Wasserman doesn't sugarcoat Laiatu Latu's grade, calling the 15th overall selection's showing 'middling.'
"Latu once again played a part-time role against Green Bay, logging 28 snaps and earning a middling 55.1 PFF overall grade. The entire Colts defense struggled to stop the Packers on the ground, and while Latu did make a stop in the run game, he also missed a tackle as he attempted to take down Josh Jacobs."- Dalton Wasserman | Pro Football Focus
When Indianapolis drafted Latu the immediate allure was his possible fit with notables on Indy's defensive front like DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Kwity Paye, and Samson Ebukam. However, Buckner and Ebukam are on injured reserve and the rest of Indy's defensive front has allowed a league-worst 474 rushing yards through two games. Latu has a tackle, a single pressure, and a fumble recovery on the season. It's just two games, but the UCLA product hasn't played much, giving him few chances to make a massive impact in the early stages of his rookie year.
With the Bears matchup approaching, Indianapolis can't afford to lose for a third straight time in 2024. Their odds of making the playoffs essentially go from 'slim' to 'hilarious' if they fall to 0-3. Shane Steichen, Gus Bradley, and the defensive (with Latu included) will be at their best when they defend home turf on Sunday. We'll see if the Colts can answer the call with adversity staring the franchise square in the eyes early in the 2024 campaign.
