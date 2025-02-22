Colts Dubbed Possible Landing Spot for Top Free Agent Quarterback
Since Andrew Luck retired, the Indianapolis Colts have had a quarterback void. Ten names have tried to fill Luck's shoes, but none have established themselves as bona fide starters.
Indy's most recent attempt at a solution is the young Anthony Richardson, a 22-year-old who has plenty of room to grow in the league. The Colts took a shot at Richardson with the fourth-overall pick in 2023 but have failed to make it back to the playoffs with him at the helm.
Richardson's inconsistent play and injury issues have raised concern within Indianapolis, but the team is adamant about giving him another shot next season. Instead, general manager Chris Ballard will try to bring in competition at quarterback during the offseason to fuel Richardson's growth.
A throng of quarterbacks are set to hit the open market in March, setting the Colts up to bring in a worthy competitor. NFL analyst Marcus Mosher thinks Minnesota Vikings star Sam Darnold would be a possible fit in Indy if the Colts are willing to pay (per The 33rd Team).
"The Colts can’t be ruled out either, as they’ve needed a franchise quarterback for several years now," wrote Mosher. "Anthony Richardson just hasn’t progressed the way that they had hoped, and time is running out for Chris Ballard and Shane Steichen to find their guy."
"Darnold would make a lot of sense in a heavy play-action offense that has a strong run game. Will the Colts be willing to meet his contractual demands, or do they want to give Richardson one more shot at the job before looking elsewhere in 2026?"
Darnold is coming off the best season of his career after leading the Vikings to a 14-3 record in a tightly-contested NFC North playoff race. He finished the year with 4,319 passing yards for 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in a highly efficient regular season run.
The Vikings have one of the best receiving corps in the NFL as Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison produced weekly highlights all year. It's possible that Darnold's abilities earned a buff through elite playmakers, but he was still slinging the rock with more confidence than ever before in his seven-year career.
Many rumors are predicting Darnold to get a deal around $40 million annually, a price tag that Indy is unlikely to pay. With just over $30 million in current cap space, the Colts might find a better deal further down the list of free agent quarterbacks.
Ballard hasn't given any hints of who he wants to sign, meaning it's a mystery if he wants a veteran or a rookie. Considering the continual failures of veterans in Indy, it's hard to see the team following that same route.
The NFL free agency market will open March 12, meaning the Colts have only a few more weeks to finalize their decisions.
