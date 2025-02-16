Colts' Zaire Franklin Gets Massive Praise from Legendary NFL Coach
The Indianapolis Colts defense was inconsistent during the 2024 season in the final year under Gus Bradley. However, one player stood out the most: linebacker Zaire Franklin.
While there were polarizing moments in Franklin's 2024 campaign, he still was arguably the most impactful defender outside of names like DeForest Buckner, Nick Cross, and Kenny Moore II.
After leading the NFL in tackles (173) and logging his first career Pro Bowl, the former seventh-rounder out of Syracuse found himself on an elite list from a legendary coach. That list was compiled by none other than five-time Super Bowl winning head coach, Bill Belichick.
Belichick and North Carolina Tarheels football general manager Michael Lombardi, put together the 'All-Belichick Team' for 2024, which Franklin is prominently on.
The Colts' defense needs more help, but positive steps have already been taken by the brass to bring in vaunted coordinator Lou Anarumo, who typically switches his approach on the fly to befuddle opposing quarterbacks.
Franklin can only benefit from this hire, and while the defensive captain is a tackling machine, he showed much more in 2024 which displays his prowess as a complete linebacker.
Franklin threw in two interceptions, five fumbles forced, 3.5 sacks, six passes defended, and 11 stops for loss. If Franklin can continue this type of momentum, it might warrant a second-straight Pro Bowl nomination.
Franklin has had such a great story with the Colts in his tenure, starting on special teams, then selective defensive sets, and now the league-leading tackler with a Pro Bowl nomination, and now, inclusion on the list of arguably the greatest head coach in NFL history.
Franklin has dealt with criticism for certain pieces of drama near the conclusion of an 8-9 season but is undeniably one of the most impactful defensive players on the Colts' squad.
The future of teammate E.J. Speed might be in the atmosphere since he's a free agent, but Franklin is going nowhere. Also, if fellow linebacker Jaylon Carlies can hit his stride, it might smooth over the void Speed might leave behind if he signs elsewhere.
Franklin is only getting better and shows no signs of slowing down. If he can continue this type of performance in 2025, perhaps he'll make Belichick's list again while giving Anarumo a great talent to use in his first season leading Indy's stop troops.
