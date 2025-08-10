Legendary NFL Voice Backs Colts' Anthony Richardson Sr.
For the Indianapolis Colts' 2025 campaign, it's all about what we see from quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. In short, things haven't gone to plan for Richardson as the Colts' next starting field general. For those who've been under a rock, the Colts felt signing Daniel Jones for competition was the play.
While Richardson has had a rough start to his career, there are plenty of reasons to believe he can put things together and become what Indianapolis drafted him to be: a franchise signal-caller; finally taking the Colts off the long-time carousel.
Legendary sports voice Dan Patrick talked about Richardson on his program, The Dan Patrick Show, and brought up that he doesn't want to quit on the young, promising talent.
"I don't wanna give up on Anthony Richardson. He's too young, with so much talent there, but he makes it difficult to go 'okay.'"
Patrick isn't wrong about the talent factor. At the University of Florida, Richardson didn't play much, but was dynamic with his feet, operating the offense. He added up 1,116 rushing yards on 161 attempts for an average of 6.9 yards per carry and 12 scores.
As for his passing, it was inconsistent. He connected on 215 out of 393 attempts for 3,105 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and 15 picks. What stands out most is his completion percentage, which sat at 54.7.
Richardson's completion percentage in the NFL has been worse. In Richardson's 15 games played he's accomplished only a 50.6 percentage throwing the football. For Richardson to succeed, he must be substantially better than this.
Patrick continued regarding Richardson's talent, but also uncertainty given his injuries and lack of experience.
"We're gonna have to wait a little while longer for Anthony Richardson. Talent is there, and he's got youth on his side, I just don't know how you put it all together."
It's been a rollercoaster with Richardson's health, as he's only suited up for 15 games through his two years. This isn't encouraging, considering that's not even 50 percent of the games available that he's been able to make.
The other issue is Richardson's lack of experience. Between college and the NFL, Richardson has only 28 starts (13 in the NCAA, 15 in the NFL), which is an incredibly small sample size considering he's being leaned on to lead the Colts into the future.
Lastly, Patrick brings up how young Richardson is, indicating that more patience may be needed for him to truly take off as a starter under center.
"In fairness to Anthony Richardson, if you're 20 or 21 years of age and you're trying to play the position in the NFL...it doesn't happen, like he just turned 23. You've got guys who are 25 coming out of college, 24 coming out of college."
Richardson is still developing despite heading into his third season, and it's mostly due to his lack of on-field experience. This is why it's critical that Richardson stays healthy and staves off injuries so he can log those valuable snaps.
As Patrick mentions, it is too soon to give up on Richardson. However, this year will tell the Colts a lot about what they have in their former fourth-overall draft investment. Richardson still has two more preseason games to adjust after sustaining an injury against the Baltimore Ravens last Thursday.
Richardson's future might hang in the balance, and he needs to take that next step as soon as possible to keep Jones from taking the starting gig out from under him.