Colts Madden 25 Player Ratings: Running Backs and Defensive Tackles
It is that time of year when EA Sports reveals their player ratings for the upcoming release of their Madden NFL franchise.
Madden 25 is the 35th installment of the only officially licensed NFL simulation football game. Every year, players wonder what their ratings are and compare them to the rest of the NFL. While some are satisfied with their ratings, most players believe they have been snubbed.
On Tuesday, EA Sports released the ratings for all running backs and defensive tackles in the game. Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers is the highest-rated running back at 99 overall. For defensive tackles, Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs takes the highest-rated crown at 97 overall.
Here are the initial ratings for the Indianapolis Colts running backs and defensive tackles as we break down each group.
Running Backs
Jonathan Taylor - 87 overall (11th among RBs)
Trey Sermon - 68 overall
Evan Hull - 66 overall
Tyler Goodson - 65 overall
These ratings are a real head-scratcher as Jonathan Taylor does not crack the top 10 among running backs in the NFL. While Taylor only played 10 games in 2023, he finished fifth in the NFL in rushing yards per game at 74.1. That mark was more than Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, and six other running backs with a higher overall rating than Taylor. Taylor is poised for a big 2024 and will likely rise in the rankings early in the year.
With the departure of Zack Moss (79 overall) to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Colts see quite the hit in ratings to their running back depth. If Trey Sermon can become a capable RB2 for the Colts, it is hard to see him staying at a 68 overall rating. Evan Hull will likely be used as a third-down pass-catching back.
Defensive Tackles
DeForest Buckner - 87 overall (10th among DTs)
Grover Stewart - 84 overall (15th among DTs)
Raekwon Davis - 71 overall
Taven Bryan - 71 overall
Jonah Laulu - 69 overall
Eric Johnson II - 65 overall
Adetomiwa Adebawore - 63 overall
EA Sports takes another swipe at the Colts by criminally underrating DeForest Buckner. Buckner, a Pro Bowler in 2023, has consistently been one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL. He finished 10th among interior defensive linemen in pressures, eighth in sacks, and fourth in pass rush grade at 87.1, according to Pro Football Focus.
Grover Stewart ranks as the fourth-highest-rated nose tackle in the NFL, solidifying himself as one of the best at his position. While Raekwon Davis will be the go-to backup on the interior, Taven Bryan could have an uphill battle to make the roster despite a 71 overall rating in Madden. Adetomiwa Adebawore may be the lowest-rated of the defensive tackles, but has impressed in training camp and looks in line to be the backup to Buckner at the 3-Tech.
Madden 25 is available for pre-order and will be released on August 16.
