Colts' Matt Goncalves Brings Versatility, Starting Potential to OL
Death, taxes, and the Indianapolis Colts selecting an offensive lineman every year in the NFL Draft.
The Colts have been obsessed with the trenches since Chris Ballard became the general manager, always looking to add talent and depth to the offensive line. After Ballard spoke at his pre-draft presser last week, it was all but certain the Colts would do the same this year.
"Block and protect," Ballard reiterated last Friday. "That’s one of the most – you just look through the league and you just look through the playoffs teams (and) they all can block and protect. I think that’s critical."
With that in mind, it is no surprise the Colts pulled the trigger on an offensive lineman on Day 2. The Colts selected offensive lineman Matt Goncalves with the No.79 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Goncalves comes from the Pittsburgh Panthers, the same school as new Colts' defensive line coach Charlie Partridge, where he racked up 38 games played and 24 starts in four seasons.
"The expectations were to go third to fourth round and I kind of hit that on the dot a little bit," Goncalves explained. "I'm very happy with where I landed. Coach Partridge heading over to Indy, probably put in a good word for me. I thought that this transition, this whole process, it was a lot but I really enjoyed it. It was kind of unexpected, the call that I got, but it's unbelievable. A dream come true."
In rare fashion, the Colts traded up for Goncalves from No.82 to No.79 with the Arizona Cardinals. The Colts did not want to risk losing out on Goncalves, so they decided to part with their original sixth-round pick in the move. Indy trading up for him was not lost on Goncalves.
"It means the world," Goncalves admitted about the trade-up. "The fact that they can trade up to go get me, it meant absolutely the world to me. Just getting that call, it was a dream come true. I've had talks with the Colts and it's been good conversation. So, a little bit of a surprise to me but this morning I kind of envisioned wearing a Colts hat and my dreams came true."
If you had asked Goncalves to list his likely landing spots before the draft, the Colts would not have been on the list. But the Colts stayed in communication with the 6-6, 327-pound offensive lineman throughout the process. Offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr. was particularly high on Goncalves, pushing the Colts to add him to the unit. Sparano's persistence paid off.
"I've had a lot of conversations with the offensive line coach and how much he loves my game and how much he thinks I could fit in with the Indianapolis Colts," Goncalves remarked. "So, just those conversations alone kind of gave me some confidence on what teams I can go to."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Sparano pushed for Goncalves because of what the 23-year-old put on film. Goncalves is exceptional in pass protection, allowing just three sacks in 937 pass-blocking snaps. His long arms and hand strength help him keep pass rushers at bay. Goncalves is also solid as a run blocker, using his power to move defenders and create holes.
Before the 2023 season began, Goncalves was largely seen as a top-50 pick in this year's draft. However, he suffered a left foot injury three games into his senior season, requiring season-ending surgery. The injury did not allow Goncalves to work out until his pro day at Pitt, but he is confident the foot is finally healed and ready to go.
"With my foot, I'm doing great," Goncalves revealed. "Participated at my pro day and was able to do everything there and I feel 100% right now."
The ability to take a top-50 prospect at No.79, who had the endorsement of their position coach, was enticing to the Colts. On top of that, Goncalves brings tremendous versatility to the offensive line. He split his starts in college between left and right tackle, but can also play both guard positions and took snaps at center in practice.
When you ask Goncalves where he prefers to play, he does not care. He is a ball player who wants to help his team win, no matter where he lines up.
"I can play all over," Gonalves said. "I've played left tackle, I've played right tackle, I've played guard. The expectation is kind of wherever the team needs me to go, and if I need to play right tackle or guard, I can definitely jump in and do one or the other. ... Wherever the team needs me to play, I could fit a crucial role for them."
Goncalves provides immediate depth to multiple positions along the offensive line as a rookie. However, Goncalves has the potential to be a starter for the Colts as early as next season.
Starting right guard Will Fries is entering a contract year in 2024, and it remains to be seen if Indy will retain him. With the Colts already paying big money to Quenton Nelson and Braden Smith, combined with the impending extensions of Bernard Raimann and Ryan Kelly, it will be hard to pay everyone on the starting unit. Goncalves could step in as the starter at right guard in 2025, using his skills as a pass protector to keep Anthony Richardson clean in the pocket.
Wherever he slots in along the offensive line, Goncalves is determined to ensure Ballard and the Colts made the right choice in taking him. And based on Goncalves' mentality and energy, he will fit in very well with an already impressive unit.
"They won't regret this pick, promise you."
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.