Colts Select Pittsburgh OT Matt Goncalves with 79th Pick in NFL Draft
The Indianapolis Colts are on the move again on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft, trading up three spots with the Arizona Cardinals from the 82nd pick to the 79th.
With that new pick, the Colts selected Pittsburgh offensive tackle Matt Goncalves.
The terms of the trade were that the Colts sent picks 82 (Round 3) and 191 (Round 6) to the Cardinals in exchange for pick 79 (Round 3).
Goncalves (6'6", 327, 23 years old) started 11 games at left tackle and 13 at right tackle in four years at Pitt. A left big toe injury sidelined himfor the final nine games of 2023. He carries a RAS score of 7.70.
This is a bit of a curious move for the Colts until GM Chris Ballard explains further, as the Colts likely didn't need to trade up for Goncalves, and it wasn't a position they particularly needed.
So far in the draft, the Colts have selected:
- 1:15—UCLA defensive end Laiatu Latu
- 2:52—Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell
- 3:82—Pittsburgh offensive tackle Matt Goncalves
The Colts now have the remaining picks:
- 4:117
- 5:142
- 5:151
- 5:155
- 7:234
