Colts Met with Two of NFL Draft's Best Talents During Combine
The Indianapolis Colts have met with Penn State star tight end Tyler Warren as the NFL combine moves full steam ahead.
Indianapolis also met with Georgia safety Malaki Starks, one of the defenders consistently linked to the Circle City.
Tight end Warren needs no introduction. The dynamic offensive weapon is a do-it-all type of tight end that the Colts desperately need in their ranks. He dominated in 2024, catching a fantastic 104 passes for 1,233 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.
He was also a factor in the run game, toting 26 carries for 218 rushing yards and another four times hitting pay dirt. It's simple: Indianapolis' tight end room was in shambles last year and the best talent is Jelani Woods who hasn't played in two seasons.
Expect Warren to be high on Chris Ballard's radar despite not doing combine drills this week.
As for safety Starks, he's a multi-faceted defensive asset that new coordinator Lou Anarumo has likely had his eye on.
During his three years at Georgia, he tallied 197 tackles (six for loss), six interceptions, and 17 passes defended. Starks has the tools to start day one at free safety alongside the strong side of Nick Cross.
The belief is that, outside of tight end, the defensive secondary is the biggest need for Indianapolis. Last season was an inconsistent and uninspired performance from the defense under Gus Bradley in his final year.
As with Warren, expect Starks to be high on Ballard's board of possible draftees. While both players are first-round talents, anything can happen on day one of the NFL draft. But, Indianapolis would likely have to trade back into the first round to nab this duo for each side of the ball.
We'll see how the rest of the week plays out and if the Colts draft one, or both, high-level athletes come April 24th.
