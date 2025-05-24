Top Three Young Colts Talents Can Make Difference in 2025
The Indianapolis Colts possess great veteran talents like DeForest Buckner (defensive tackle), Zaire Franklin (linebacker), Quenton Nelson (guard), and Kenny Moore II (cornerback), but also have plenty of youngsters ready to fire away in 2025.
For Indy, there are three who top the charts: Josh Downs (wide receiver), Anthony Richardson (quarterback), and Jaylon Jones (cornerback).
Pro Football Focus and Mark Chichester honed in on the top players under 25 for each of the 32 NFL squads and named those mentioned above for Indy. Starting with the reliable Downs, who had another solid season despite quarterback uncertainty in 2024.
Josh Downs (24 years old)
Downs started his career hot in 2023 with 68 catches for 771 receiving yards and a pair of scores. However, he elevated this to a team-leading 72 catches in 2024. He accompanied the receptions with 803 receiving yards and five touchdowns.
Downs did this while missing three games due to injury, still logging an impressive 40 first-down hauls. Downs looks like he might be the go-to guy for the Colts, even if Michael Pittman Jr. can fully recover from his back injury that hampered him last year.
Anthony Richardson (23 years old)
The center of all the discussions for the Colts, quarterback Anthony Richardson, now competes with Daniel Jones for the starting role. However, he has the potential and skills to win this battle; the caveat is that he becomes more accurate and takes better care of the ball. If those things can happen, he'll be a massive issue for defenses to handle.
After a promising rookie year that only saw him suit up for four games, Richardson took a divebomb in 2024 and completed under 50 percent of his tosses (47.7) and threw more picks (12) than touchdowns (eight). Look for Richardson to do everything possible to avoid this again, as it could be his last chance to prove he can start for the Colts.
Jaylon Jones (23 years old)
Former seventh-rounder (2023 NFL draft) Jaylon Jones has smashed that draft stock during his time with the Colts. He commands an outside position for the cornerbacks and has proven to make effective tackles and give receivers issues at the line of scrimmage with a physical-style of play.
Jones had respectable Pro Football Focus metrics that can still improve. His overall grade was 67.4, coverage was 67.9, and run defense was 62.4. After playing and starting all 17 games, Jones finished with a pair of picks, an impressive 100 tackles, and 12 passes defended. Jones is just 23 and might be scratching the surface of what he can accomplish.
