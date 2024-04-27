Grade: Colts Pick Explosive Receiver Anthony Gould Round 5, Pick 142
The Indianapolis Colts have picked their second wide receiver of the 2024 NFL Draft by selecting Oregon State’s Anthony Gould with the 142nd overall slot.
After picking Adonai Mitchell in round two, the Colts give Anthony Richardson more young weapons to work with by grabbing Gould. With plenty of experience in college, Gould played 38 games and caught 84 passes for 1,360 receiving yards (16.2 per catch), and seven total touchdowns (six receiving, one rushing).
While Gould is a smaller receiver (5’8”, 174 pounds), he is a playmaker that has fantastic speed and returning ability. With the new return rules starting this year, the importance of having return talent is bigger than ever. In four years, Gould returned 26 punts for 423 yards (16.3 per return), and two touchdowns. There is a good chance that Gould will begin his NFL career on special teams with the opportunity to work his way up the roster ranks.
Coach Shane Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard used the word “explosive” time after time leading up to the NFL Draft. Now, they’ve equipped the team with Mitchell and Gould, both of whom can erupt for the team on offense and special teams. How will Indy continue to address high-shelf roster needs?
They still have multiple picks to finish the day, and this is generally when Ballard shines the most as a general manager.
Final Grade: B-
