NFL Insider Worried About Colts' Anthony Richardson
The Indianapolis Colts are hoping for a serious jump from third-year quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. following two straight disappointing seasons from the 23-year-old.
Though he carries a winning record (8-7) in 15 career starts, Richardson has failed to demonstrate consistency and reliability. Richardson had an ugly 47.7% completion rate last season, which caused critics to raise concerns about his prolonged accuracy issues.
Richardson was handed the starting job for Thursday night's preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens as head coach Shane Steichen attempts to solve the Colts' complex quarterback puzzle.
As Colts fans have watched a certain quarterback get injured in preseason before, there's reason to be cautious with Richardson in August football. Sports Illustrated insider Albert Breer sees Richardson's nagging shoulder issues as the top injury concern heading into the official preseason schedule.
"A throwing shoulder injury, especially when it's a repeated -- and I'm not gonna use the word chronic -- but repeated injury to a throwing shoulder of a quarterback is a tough thing to deal with," Breer said. "I know he was fine to start training camp... and he's been able to compete for the starting job with Daniel Jones, and we'll see where that goes, but when a player that young at that position has an injury to his throwing shoulder, that's always something worth paying attention to."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
"So, to me, I've just learned over the years that whether it's an elbow, a wrist, a shoulder, anything in the throwing arm is important to watch," Breer continued. "And look, you can say Matthew Stafford, right, with the back... The back, the elbow, the wrist, with Matthew Stafford, we've seen those injuries. But he's 37. So there's a little bit of a natural course of a guy's career that can take place where those injuries come up... When it happens earlier in a guy's career, I think it's definitely something worth keeping an eye on."
Of course, it's necessary to be wary of Richardson's lengthy injury history. Outside of his AC joint issue, Richardson has missed time due to back spasms (which have occurred his whole life), an oblique/hip issue, and a concussion. The Colts need to protect their guy from getting hit.
Thursday night's matchup against Baltimore should be a safety run-through to see where Richardson's at. Most of the throws will likely be quick releases that don't give pass rushers much time to get to the quarterback.
It's hard to predict exactly what will go down, but ideally, both Richardson and Jones stay healthy throughout the preseason. It would be a letdown to have a quarterback competition be decided because one of them can't be on the field.
The Colts will officially take the field at 7:00 p.m. Eastern time in Baltimore as Richardson looks to prove the doubters wrong.