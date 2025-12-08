The Indianapolis Colts suffer a devastating setback as Shane Steichen confirmed that quarterback Daniel Jones is out for the remainder of the season with a torn Achilles. The injury ends one of the most inspiring turnarounds the franchise has seen in years.

per Coach Steichen, QB Daniel Jones is out for the remainder of the season with a torn achilles. pic.twitter.com/6kSN02iqtq — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 8, 2025

Jones went down in the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, yet even after missing nearly an entire game, he still ranks seventh in the NFL in passing yards with 3,101 on a 68% completion rate. Those numbers highlight just how efficient, poised, and steady he had been since taking over the offense.

The loss hits even harder knowing what Jones played through, including a broken leg that he managed with toughness and professionalism every single week. Teammates repeatedly praised his resilience, and Steichen emphasized that Jones gave everything he had to this locker room.

With Jones now sidelined, the Colts face immediate questions at quarterback as they try to remain alive in the AFC playoff picture. Anthony Richardson is still working back from his injury, leaving rookie Riley Leonard as the starter and forcing Indianapolis to search for a viable backup option.

The injury concerns don’t stop at quarterback, as Shane Steichen confirmed multiple starters are battling significant setbacks of their own. Braden Smith is dealing with both a concussion and a neck injury, while Mooney Ward entered concussion protocol today after experiencing symptoms.

Riley Leonard is also managing a knee issue, though Steichen said “that’s the hope” when asked whether the rookie will be able to go on Sunday. Anthony Richardson Sr. will not be activated from injured reserve this week, leaving the Colts dangerously thin at the most important position on the field.

Richardson is still recovering from an orbital fracture he suffered in Week 6, and it's unclear if the third-year man will return this season.

Leonard has shown promise in limited opportunities, but losing Jones removes a veteran presence who elevated this squad to one of the best offensive units in the league. His command, timing, and decision-making allowed Steichen to open up parts of the playbook that fueled Indianapolis’ early-season surge.

The timing makes the challenge even more daunting as the Colts enter a stretch loaded with divisional consequences and postseason weight. Every drive, every mistake, and every adjustment will matter, and no team wants to make that transition under center in December.

But while the football implications are massive, the emotional reality for Colts fans might be even bigger. Jones brought calm, competence, and belief back to a fanbase that had been searching for stability at quarterback for years.

He didn’t just run the offense — he gave Indianapolis something it hadn’t felt in a long time: hope. And even though his season ends far earlier than anyone wanted, the imprint he made on this team and this city will last well beyond the rehab timeline.

Daniel Jones fought for every yard, every play, and every chance to keep this team competitive. And the Colts — and their fans — won’t forget what he brought to them when they needed it most.

