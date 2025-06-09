Colts Offense Lands Ugly Take Ahead of 2025 Season
When it comes to the outlook of the Indianapolis Colts' offense for the 2025 season, some are seemingly not too high on what this newly refurbished scoring unit could look like for the year ahead, even after an offseason with a few changes on that side of the ball.
And when the focus is centered upon the top three playmakers of this Colts offense for the season ahead, it looks like the feelings surrounding what this group has in store may start to turn even more sour–– the latest coming from Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame.
Verderame recently stacked up his picks of the NFL's best "offensive triplets" for 2025 season ahead, effectively sorting out the best to worst quarterback-running back-wide reciever three-man groups in the league, where the Colts found themselves sitting as the 27th-ranked on the list, coming in with their trio of Anthony Richardson, Jonathan Taylor, and Michael Pittman Jr.
In his rationale for the Colts' ranking, there was one clear (and obvious) factor that was the biggest limitation holding Indianapolis back from a better standing: the quarterback position.
"If the Colts could get anything out of the quarterback position, they’d probably be a playoff team," Verdame said. "The problem? Their top options are Daniel Jones and Richardson. Richardson had more interceptions (11) than touchdown passes (7) last year and completed 47.7% of his attempts. The offense has real talent led by Taylor, who rushed for 1,431 yards and 11 touchdowns last season, and Pittman, who caught 69 passes for 808 yards in 2024."
Ranked behind the Colts was a short, and rather uninspiring list of offenses: the Pittsburgh Steelers, Carolina Panthers, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, and New Orleans Saints.
Simply put, that's not the greatest company for any team's offense to be grouped in with, and the Colts are no different.
But the concerns with the Colts really don't fall anywhere within their running back or receiver positions. Both Taylor and Pittman (along with the rest of the Indianapolis receiving corps) have shown enough promise in recent seasons to inspire enough confidence in this offense to put wins on the board. It's simply the situation at quarterback that enacts such a massive shift in the outlook for this offense.
In the backfield and at receiver, the Colts have clear talent, but without the leader of this offense being able to complete an effective rate of their passes and/or being the force behind several turnovers and giveaways, it's hard for anyone to have trust in how this offense can operate on a week-to-week basis.
The potential is there with this offense, but in this league, consistency is key, and Indianapolis has yet to show that under center, leading to their core now being named a near-bottom-five group in the league.
If Richardson (or Daniel Jones) can put the pieces together in camp and preseason to be at least a serviceable quarterback for the Colts' offense, this trio can easily defy their 27th-rank amongst the NFL rather quickly, but it remains to be seen if the stars will truly align on that side of the ball across next year.