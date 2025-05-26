Colts' Offseason Signing Surprisingly Named Most Dangerous Addition
The Indianapolis Colts did some intriguing work on both sides of the ball throughout the 2025 offseason to give this group a bit of a more positive outlook and chance for success moving into the campaign ahead.
But when it comes to the Colts' most dangerous offseason addition made throughout the past few months, which of the newcomers would have that title?
For many, the answer would be first-round tight end Tyler Warren, the Colts' long-awaited answer at tight, perhaps the best at the position in his draft class, and a major asset for whoever the quarterback is throwing the ball to him for the foreseeable future.
But for some, the answer for the Colts' most dangerous acquisition instead lies on the defensive side, and more specifically, within this wildly improved secondary. In the eyes of Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski, he sees Charvarius Ward potentially with the highest impact next season.
"The first-round selection of multipurpose tight end Tyler Warren may seem like the obvious answer for the Indianapolis Colts. However, the front office's neglect of the secondary over the last two years pinpoints the acquisition of cornerback Charvarius Ward as the linchpin to this offseason," Sobleski wrote. "General manager Chris Ballard felt confident in the draft investments the team sunk into the secondary. His belief didn't materialize into a quality defense. Indianapolis finished among the bottom seven in pass defense last season. Alongside the hire of coordinator Lou Anarumo, the 29-year-old Ward gives the unit far more flexibility, as long as he bounces back from last year's tough campaign (on and off the field). The seven-year veteran immediately enters the lineup as the Colts' CB1."
The Colts' secondary was nothing short of inconsistent last year. At season's end, Indianapolis ranked 26th in passing yards allowed and 29th in yards altogether. The struggles were truly felt when the Colts came up short in Week 17 against the New York Giants, thanks to Drew Lock's historic passing day with over 300 yards and four touchdowns.
Since that moment (and many other games preceding it last year), it was abundantly clear this unit needed some upgrades this offseason. With the likes of Ward, Anarumo, and Cam Bynum coming in as fresh acquisitions, that's exactly what happened.
And while Ward may not be the addition to lift this group into a top-ten league defense, bringing in a certified top lockdown corner to man and cover some of the best receiving talents in the game, it helps give this Colts unit a huge lift for the season ahead.
During his last season with the San Francisco 49ers, Ward had many challenges to overcome. But, if he can return to his form as a top-end cornerback in the NFL with his new situation in Indianapolis, it's easy to see how his addition could be the most dangerous of the offseason batch of new talent for the Colts.