Colts' Super Bowl Odds? Not Great
The Indianapolis Colts haven't made the postseason in four years, so checking that box should be their first goal in 2025. However, after making some impressive moves this offseason to set them up for a better year than last season, oddsmakers still don't feel as if they're close to the playoffs' finish line and the Super Bowl.
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Colts' chances of winning the Super Bowl are near the bottom of the league, as their +12000 odds (bet $10 to win $1,210 total) are tied for 25th out of 32 teams, alongside the Las Vegas Raiders. The Philadelphia Eagles are the favorites (+650) while the New Orleans Saints (+30000) pull up the rear.
While DraftKings does give the Colts a better shot at simply making the postseason at +200 odds, that still ranks 25th.
Postseason expectations for the Colts should be low externally since it's been such a wait for the Colts since their last postseason appearance (even longer for their last playoff win). However, the Colts' quarterback situation no doubt plays a role in why the Colts rank near the bottom of the league and not closer to the middle.
The Colts will have a competition between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones for the chance to be the top quarterback. Given that faith from onlookers is dwindling about either player being a stud in their career, it does mask what has been an impressive offseason for the Colts otherwise.
Offensively, the line took a couple hits when starters Ryan Kelly and Will Fries left in free agency, but the were prepared for it, having picked Tanor Bortolini, Matt Goncalves, and Jalen Travis all in the two most recent drafts.
The skill positions are in great shape after adding the top tight end in the draft in Tyler Warren, running backs DJ Giddens and Khalil Herbert to bolster the group behind Jonathan Taylor, and already possessing a good complement of receivers. Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs being healthy, and getting any growth from AD Mitchell, will make the group even better.
Defensively, the Colts expect a second-year jump from Laiatu Latu, while also adding key depth pieces in JT Tuimoloau and Neville Gallimore. The secondary got a shot in the arm when the Colts signed high-priced free agents Charvarius Ward and Camryn Bynum. They also drafted cornerback Justin Walley, whom they are quite bullish on, in the third round.
Linebacker, however, is a concern. Zaire Franklin is a productive MIKE, but both he and fellow starter Jaylon Carlies are expected to miss the offseason program while recovering from ankle and shoulder procedures, respectively. Carlies was already a question mark after missing much of last season (his rookie year) with injuries, and now not receiving competition to compete for the starting WILL role.
Will the Colts' quarterback situation settle itself? If not, will the team's offseason acquisitions be enough to overcome it?
Super Bowl LX will be held at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA, on February 8, 2026.
