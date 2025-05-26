Colts-Linked Trade Finally Makes More Sense
The Indianapolis Colts have done a good job of addressing their needs throughout the offseason. However, a big one still remains, and it's arguably increased as the offseason has advanced.
The Colts lost a pair of free-agent linebackers in E.J. Speed and Grant Stuard, vacating over 1,200 defensive snaps and 180-plus tackles from 2024. Even with those players on the roster, Indy needed to find a way to improve the tackling and pass coverage of their linebacker corps.
One player the Colts have been linked to all offseason is Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt. He requested a trade in February, and he has a close relationship with new Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, who was fired from the same position by the Bengals right after the season.
The lines were easy to draw, and many people nationally have mentioned the Colts as a top suitor when discussing Pratt. However, the Colts trading for a player in Pratt, who is somewhat similar in playstyle to the Colts' starting MIKE Zaire Franklin, while they have a good complement for the WILL spot already in Jaylon Carlies, made it a questionable idea.
However, now we know that both Franklin and Carlies are likely to be out until training camp as they recover from offseason procedures. A group that has already lost two key contributors and now has questionable depth, and is now also dealing with its two starters being on the shelf until hopefully only the end of July, seems risky to rely on.
Adding Pratt now makes sense.
Recently, Moe Moton of Bleacher Report compiled a list of one move every NFL team still needs to make this offseason. Trading for Pratt is his move for the Colts.
"The Colts need a linebacker after they lost E.J. Speed in free agency," Moton wrote. "Cameron McGrone is a backup who mostly contributes on special teams. The Colts hired former Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo to the same position. They can reunite him with Pratt, who, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, requested a trade in February. Pratt would be a no-brainer fit in Anarumo's system at a position of need.
Pratt (6'3", 250, 29 years old) would be a productive move based solely on the fact that he speaks Anarumo's language and can help Colts players acclimate. However, Pratt is also a productive player on the field. He's increased multiple numbers in each year of his career, culminating in a 2024 season where he started all 17 games and had 143 tackles (five for loss), four QB hits, two forced fumbles, two fumbles recovered, two interceptions, and six pass breakups.
Let's say the Colts do consider adding Pratt; do they trade for him and his $8 million cap hit (price drops to $5.8 million on June 1), or do they wait it out and see if the Bengals release him after they added linebackers Demetrius Knight Jr., Barrett Carter, and Oren Burks this offseason, allowing the Colts to sign Pratt to a cheaper deal?
The Colts are expected to receive a pair of compensatory seventh-round draft picks in 2026, so they'll have extra ammo to make things work if they trade for him.
Regardless of how the Colts would hypothetically add Pratt, bringing him in as a reliable veteran to a group that lacks depth and whose top two players are recovering from injuries seems like a smart move.