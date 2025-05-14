Colts Have One Major Takeaway to Gather From NFL Offseason
The Indianapolis Colts have done a good bit of work on their roster across the recent offseason months in order to help point the arrow up for this group heading into a critical 2025 campaign for an assortment of names with high stakes across the organization.
But if there was one way to sum up this Colts offseason up to this point, what would be the number one takeaway to gather?
Of course, multiple key decisions were made around both sides of the ball for this roster, but in the eyes of experts, perhaps the biggest point to gather from the Colts' offseason is that this offensive is truly ready to roll, if the quarterback position can iron out its wrinkles for the year ahead.
When dishing out the Colts' biggest takeaway of this offseason, Pro Football Focus expert Dalton Wasserman centered around the offensive side of the ball: Tyler Warren completes the arsenal, but who will be QB1?
"First-round pick Tyler Warren looks like an ideal fit for Shane Steichen’s offense," Wasserman wrote. "The Penn State tight end led the Power Four last season in receiving grade, receiving yards, yards after catch, and missed tackles forced — all areas where Colts tight ends ranked among the bottom four in the NFL. Warren’s arrival should immediately elevate the unit and give Steichen another versatile weapon to move around the formation. But one major question still looms over this offense: Who will be under center to get the ball to all these playmakers?"
It's hard to dislike the core of weapons and dangerous playmakers the Colts have built across recent years.
You can say what you want about Chris Ballard, and a good bit of that criticism does come warranted, but his ability to stack up quality and budding young weapons on the offensive side of the ball has been notably strong. Tyler Warren was the cherry on top in this year's draft to finally fix their tight end outlook after years of unrest, but it doesn't stop there.
The running back position has been held down with Jonathan Taylor in the backfield, and the Colts finally gave him his much-deserved second contract extension to keep his services in town two summers ago. At receiver, there's a variety of pieces to take notice of: Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, and AD Mitchell, all with their respective optimism for a great year of production for the year ahead.
Though in the end, the results may inevitably center on how this quarterback situation pans out between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones for Week One and onwards.
Having the right weapons to throw to is only half of the equation. If the Colts don't have things under center buttoned up, similar to how events transpired last offseason, it'll be tough to have that aspired confidence in Indianapolis' scoring unit without a consistent passer leading this group.
It makes for a intriguing camp and preseason to soon unfold in the coming months, and whether or not the Colts can get the position right might be the factor to make or break this offense for 2025.