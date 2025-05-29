Colts Might Have Overlooked Supporting Cast
The Indianapolis Colts have fought to improve their roster through 2025 free agency and NFL draft to help new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and Shane Steichen's offense. It will be key for the development of the possible starting QB Anthony Richardson, as well.
In a recent ranking of all 32 supporting casts for quarterbacks, Indianapolis fell to the bottom 10 (23rd). However, they were heralded as 'better than most think' by reporter David Helman of Fox Sports.
"The Colts clearly have a lot of confidence in their homegrown options to replace Will Fries and Ryan Kelly up front. They might be right, but I’d still like to see it. Having Jonathan Taylor should help the transition, as JT looked like the All-Pro we remember from 2021 down the home stretch of last season."
Despite the offensive line losing center Ryan Kelly and guard Will Fries, the squad is confident in their young talents, Tanor Bortolini and Matt Goncalves, to fill in. As for Jonathan Taylor, he bounced back from a few down campaigns to notch his second Pro Bowl.
Next Helmen details the wide receivers, Tyler Warren, and Shane Steichen.
"There’s not a star pass-catcher on this team, but Josh Downs, Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce are all capable guys, while Adonai Mitchell could still grow into something more. That’s without mentioning the addition of star tight end prospect Tyler Warren, or Shane Steichen’s résumé as a playcaller here. I do worry about the offensive line, but the Colts’ supporting cast is better than most seem to think."
After drafting top tight end Warren, the Colts immediately boosted their pass-catchers. Warren will join Josh Downs, Michael Pittman Jr., vertical threat Alec Pierce, and promising talent Adonai Mitchell. If Warren can hit the ground running and Mitchell can elevate from a rough rookie year, this can be a great assortment of offensive weapons for whoever starts under center.
As for Shane Steichen, it might not be completely on his play calling to determine if the Colts' offense is successful. The quarterback situation holds the key, as Richardson looked lost last year, and Daniel Jones doesn't appear to be a franchise quarterback to this point.
Indianapolis has a lot riding on this season and must figure out the quarterback quandary if they want to win. Offseason OTAs have started, and the Colts will do everything possible to elevate to contender status for the 2025 season.
