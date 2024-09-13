Colts Defensive Leaders Discuss How to Improve Run Defense vs. Packers
Zaire Franklin and members of the Houston Texans traded jabs at one another throughout the offseason, setting up an exciting battle in Week 1.
The battle concluded in a 29-27 victory for the Texans, sending Franklin and a humbled Colts team to another 0-1 start. While Anthony Richardson and the offense showed off how explosive they can be with three plays of over 50 yards, Franklin and the defense did not have a banner day.
The Colts allowed 212 yards on the ground, with 159 going to Texans' running back Joe Mixon. The Texans controlled the clock for 40 minutes, keeping an exhausted defense on the field.
Franklin did not have his best game, either. While the Colts' linebacker had eight tackles, he was pushed out of the play many times, failing to have a major impact on the game. Franklin was honest this week about what went wrong defending the run.
“Just discipline in the gaps, playing together, playing with your hands and just a bunch of different techniques," Franklin said. "Obviously, they had some success on Sunday moving the ball on the ground. Some of it was by design, some of it was Mixon being a good player. So, we’ve just got to be better on Sunday against Green Bay.”
It was not just Franklin and the linebackers who struggled in the run game. The Colts' defensive line had difficulty getting off the blocks of the Texans' offensive line. While the Colts had success getting after C.J. Stroud and forcing pressure, the opposite was true against the run.
When DeForest Buckner watched the film, he did not like what he saw. The Colts made a lot of mistakes when defending the run. While they are all correctable, they need to be corrected fast.
“Honestly, just run fits, staying gap sound and just the little techniques – fundamental technique, footwork, using our hands in the run game upfront, setting better edges," Bucker stated. "Obviously, getting off blocks. Yeah, just little things like that. I mean, it really hurt us in the game.”
Buckner was the best defender on the field for the Colts last week, as is normally the case. While the Pro Bowler finished with six tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a tackle for loss, it came at a cost. Buckner suffered a back injury during the game, the same back injury that flared up last season.
Luckily for the Colts, Buckner is confident that he will be okay to play on Sunday. While he has not practiced all week, Buckner does not need practice to be able to play. He may be limited on Sunday, such as only playing on third downs, but having Buckner out there in some capacity is better than no Buckner at all.
"I'm feeling pretty good – better than Monday," Buckner admitted. "Just taking it one day at a time. I mean, doing everything that I can to be out there on the field with my guys.”
The Colts will need Buckner as much as possible if they do not want a repeat performance defending the ground game of the Green Bay Packers. The Packers signed former Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs in the offseason. Jacobs led the NFL in rushing in 2022 and is coming off a performance against the Philadelphia Eagles in which he averaged 5.3 yards per carry.
The Colts have faced Jacobs before, with their last battle coming in 2022. Jacobs ran for 78 yards and a touchdown as the Colts came out on top. The Colts defense knows they cannot allow Jacobs to take over the game.
"A tough physical runner – downhill, big body," Franklin described. "You’ve got to put your body on him. He's a good player. I think he's definitely one of the premier backs in this league. So, we’ve got our hands full this week.”
"He's a patient runner," Buckner remarked. "He'll wait for the holes to open and he's got good acceleration. He can really, obviously – off of contact, he can get those YAC yards. So, he's a really good back. We're going to have to rally to the ball, fly around to the ball – population on the ball.”
The Packers will likely rely on Jacobs and the running game without their starting quarterback. Jordan Love suffered a knee injury in last week's loss to the Eagles. While Love has not officially been ruled out, all signs point to Malik Willis getting the start.
Willis was traded to the Packers from the Tennessee Titans less than a month ago. While the 2022 third-round pick has yet to show he can be a threat as a passer, Willis is a great athlete who can make plays with his legs. The key for the Colts will be containing Willis in the pocket and forcing him to be a passer.
"He likes to escape the pocket," Buckner said about Willis. "He's really good with it – escaping the pocket and trying to extend plays. We’ve got to do a good job upfront when we get the opportunity to rush him – to really keep him in the pocket and keep him contained in there."
All of this sets up a big opportunity for the Colts to get their first win of the season on Sunday. If the run defense can clean up their techniques and limit Jacobs, forcing Willis to beat them, the odds are in the Colts' favor. And after the embarrassing performance the Colts' defense displayed a week ago, they cannot wait to walk through the tunnel at Lambeau Field and redeem themselves.
"I'm looking forward to it." Franklin remarked. "It's a great stadium, but I'm looking forward to leaving with a win.”
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.