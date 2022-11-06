Colts, Patriots Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Week 9 Matchup

The Indianapolis Colts take on the New England Patriots on Sunday in a battle between two underperforming, hobbled teams.

The Colts will be without at least one star player as running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) was ruled out on Friday, as were quarterback Matt Ryan and special teamers Grant Stuard and Tony Brown.

For the Patriots, David Andrews (concussion), Marcus Cannon (concussion), and wide receiver DeVante Parker (knee) were all ruled out on Friday. Cannon was ultimately placed on Injured Reserve.

Here are both teams' full lists of inactive players ahead of their Week 9 matchup.

CB Tony Brown

IOL Wesley French

RB Zack Moss

QB Matt Ryan

LB Grant Stuard

RB Jonathan Taylor

DT Chris Williams

Taylor has been banged up for much of the season and missed Weeks 5 and 6 with the ankle injury before returning the last two weeks and aggravating it last Sunday against the Washington Commanders. He did not practice all week. Taylor has struggled to regain the form in 2022 that led him to lead the league in rushing last season, so resting him is likely for the best.

After trading Nyheim Hines earlier this week, it'll now be up to Deon Jackson, Phillip Lindsay, and Jordan Wilkins to fill in for Taylor. The Colts received Zack Moss in the Hines trade, but he is not yet ready to play after just arriving this week.

Left tackle Dennis Kelly (calf/ankle) was considered a game-time decision after not practicing on Wednesday and Thursday, but returning on Friday. Likewise, linebacker E.J. Speed was questionable (ankle), but both will play.

Starting left defensive end Kwity Paye is back. He suffered his injury late in the Colts' Week 5 victory over the Denver Broncos and had been out ever since. He returned to practice on Wednesday and has increased his participation throughout the week. With Tyquan Lewis landing on Injured Reserve this week as he filled in for Paye, it's great for the defense to get their original starting left end back.

Reich also mentioned that linebacker Shaquille Leonard will continue to be on a pitch count after he returned from his concussion last week. He played in 24 snaps last week.

C David Andrews

DT Christian Barmore

S Joshua Beldsoe

RB Damien Harris

RB Kevin Harris

WR DeVante Parker

DT Sam Roberts

CB Shaun Wade

The Patriots are quite banged-up, as Andrews and Cannon are important players on a line that already struggles to protect its quarterback. Parker has also given the Colts fits historically when they've faced him.

Barmore (knee) and Damien Harris (illness) are both out due to injury while the rest are healthy scratches.

