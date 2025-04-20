Colts Have Chance to Pick Best Player Available, Who Fills 'Huge Need'
You might've heard by now, but the Indianapolis Colts need more help at tight end. They know it, fans know it, analysts know it; it's not a secret.
It's been the most-mocked position to them throughout the draft process, and there's great news for the team that's hardly experienced consistent playmaking at the position over the last decade-plus: the 2025 NFL Draft has some serious juice at tight end at the top.
Whether the Colts covet Tyler Warren or Colston Loveland early in Round 1, or even Mason Taylor or Elijah Arroyo a little later on, they can find their difference-maker if they want them.
However, according to ESPN draft experts Jordan Reid and Matt Miller, one player in particular blends the realistic potential to be on the board when the Colts pick at 14, would be the best player available, and fills "a huge" need for the Colts, and that's Loveland.
"Only the Rams had fewer receiving yards from tight ends last season, making the position the No. 1 priority for general manager Chris Ballard," Miller wrote. "I ranked Loveland ahead of Tyler Warren as the top tight end in this class."
"Loveland is a picture-perfect fit in Shane Steichen's offense and is No. 16 in my rankings," Reid said. "His serviceable blocking and adaptability as a pass catcher would help him become an early contributor."
It's hard to argue that Loveland wouldn't be absolutely perfect for head coach Shane Steichen and the Colts offense.
He's an incredibly smooth player in and out of his breaks and after the catch with the ball in his hands. You would never think he's 6'6", 248 with how fluidly he moves. He has sure hands and has a me-first demeanor with the ball in the air, often coming down with contested catches. Blocking isn't his calling card, but he's willing and puts in the effort. There's still a lot of quality blocking on his tape, and it doesn't indicate concern that he can't be a three-down tight end.
Loveland has also been very productive in college despite different quarterback play. He increased his receptions and touchdowns in each of his three years and almost certainly would've done the same in yardage if not for only playing 10 games.
What could be the biggest "yeah, but..." for the Colts drafting Loveland is the shoulder surgery that he is currently recovering from. He suffered an AC joint injury in his right shoulder in September and underwent surgery on January 29. He is expected to be able to participate to some extent during spring workouts and training camp, but what will be his level of involvement? Will it affect how much he can contribute as a rookie?