Colts Players, Coaches Voice Full Support of Irsay Sisters
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay passed away in his sleep last Wednesday. While the local community and sports world mourned the loss of one of the most unique owners in major professional sports, the cold truth is that the NFL marches on nonetheless, leaving people to naturally wonder, "What now?"
While the news of Irsay's passing was devastating for the Colts, they aren't left without a plan. Irsay had been showing his daughters, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Kalen Jackson, and Casey Foyt the ropes for years. The three were named vice chairs/owners in 2012, and Irsay-Gordon and Jackson in particular have been quite involved since even before then.
Irsay-Foyt earned the title of vice president in 2008 and is expected to oversee the football operations. Jackson became a vice president in 2010 and has run the team's philanthropic endeavors, while Foyt has done significant work on the marketing and community relations side of the organization. No official announcements have been made regarding how ownership will move forward.
On Wednesday, members of the Colts spoke for the first time since Irsay's passing, including head coach Shane Steichen, wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., cornerback Kenny Moore II, and defensive end Tyquan Lewis.
One thing that was left without doubt is that the team is fully confident in the abilities of the Irsay sisters to lead the team moving forward. Here's what they had to say.
Steichen:
"I think Carlie obviously, and Kalen and Carlie taking over the football side, she's going to do a phenomenal job. She's been very involved with this organization for years, and she's done it from the ground up, too. So, we're very fortunate for the situation with the girls."
“Passion, especially being around Carlie and Kalen so much, the passion they have for this town, this city, and the generosity, and doing everything they can to help these players and this team be successful is awesome.”
"The biggest thing is, as far as football, she's (Carlie) around and she understands it. When you talk football with her, she gets it. She understands it. She goes over the defensive stuff, the offensive stuff. She's been involved since I've been here from Day One, very hands-on, and she's been tremendous. I think she's going to do a phenomenal job."
Wayne:
“Yeah, she's (Carlie) in meetings. She's all around this place. She's been doing that for years, and she would even come and give you a pop quiz from time to time. So, you got to make sure you're not asleep in those meetings (laughing). But yeah, she's been a student of the game for many years. We don't start a game until we give the ultimate fist bump, and she almost makes my knuckles bleed with that big ring she has on her finger. But I mean, that's stuff you look forward to, right? That's the stuff that you want to continue to grow and keep going because you feel like that's something that we've invested in, that we’ve put in. But yeah, she's been a student of the game for many years now, even before I got here.”
Buckner:
"Carlie's always -- since Day One when I got traded back in 2020, COVID, obviously, it was all virtual meetings -- Carlie was in the D-line virtual meetings, and that was the first time I'd ever seen that. It's just been the same ever since. She's always in the meetings, whether it's in team meetings, the unit meetings, in the D-line room, on the field, almost every day at practice, and obviously on the sidelines. Seeing her, and she's always got her big notebook, taking notes, and obviously always asking questions about the game and little things like that, and just trying to continue to grow and learn and study the game. And it's been pretty cool to see over the years. Obviously now it's goinna be her time to step up and take the lead, and we all have great confidence in her."
"Kalen's also amazing, obviously, everything in the community, I've been to a bunch of different events for the community with her. Just everything she's been doing on her front has been amazing for the organization. The most recent one I was at was actually a couple months ago. We were at a hospital together in the NICU department, and handing out some swaddles and little things for the parents in there. Like I said, I think this organization is in great hands."
Pittman:
"I think that their willingness to be here. Carlie, Kalen, especially those two, they're in here daily, they're talking to players, having one-on-ones, asking us what we think that we need, and that's just something that you don't really see. You don't really see owners coming to players directly, asking, 'Hey, how can I help you?' And I feel that's what makes them different."
Lewis:
"Their involvement with the team... You see it's very family-oriented, the family is connected with the players and the team. Me and Carlie, we've learned and grown with one another over the years. She's been doing a great job, whether that's learning the playbook -- and then you have Kalen, she does her thing off the field, bringing awareness and everything. Kasey, all three of them have been glorious to the team and the whole community."