Colts Players, Legends React to Jim Irsay's Passing
On Wednesday afternoon, the announcement came from the Indianapolis Colts that longtime owner Jim Irsay has passed away at the age of 65.
A legend not just for the Colts' franchise, but for the entire city of Indianapolis, Irsay had been a massive figure within the organization for some time.
Irsay was the team's youngest general manager in franchise history in 1984, became the team's sole owner in 1997, and was a part of some of the team's greatest moments, including multiple division titles, the Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck era, and of course, a Super Bowl victory over the Chicago Bears in 2007.
After the announcement of Irsay's passing was felt across the league, we saw many prominent Colts faces, including both current players and legends, reacting to the sad news.
Peyton Manning
"I am heartbroken to hear about Jim Irsay's passing. He was an incredibly generous and passionate owner and I will always be indebted to him for giving me my start in the NFL. His love for the Colts and the city of Indy was unmatched. His impact on the players who played for him will not be forgotten. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and everyone in the Colts community. He will be missed. Jim, rest in peace, my friend."
TY Hilton
Adam Vinatieri
"I’m heartbroken to hear about the passing of Jim Irsay. He was more than just an owner, he was a man of the people and his generosity was unmatched. I’ll always be grateful for the opportunity to have played under his leadership, and his impact on my life. Rest in peace, Jim."
Kenny Moore II
Edgerrin James
Reggie Wayne
"Man. I'm absolutely crushed... You've done so much for me and so many others. There will "NEVER" be another one like you.... REST IN PEACE"
Anthony Richardson
Donte Moncrief
"Prayers and love to the Irsay family. Thanks for everything. The trust and Love to me and my family."
Bruce Arians
Ryan Kelly
"It was an honor to know and play for Jim for 9 years. The greatest thing about him was his heart and the way he cared for people. I'll never forget sitting on the couch just days after losing our daughter, watching him fight back tears as he presented our family a game ball. He was the first person to ask if he could help bring our boys home from Nashville when they got out of the hospital after three months. Never hesitated. Never asked for anything in return. I'll forever be grateful to Jim and the Irsay family for drafting me 9 years ago, but more so for having a lasting impact on my family's life. Rest easy, big man, and thank you for everything."
Jonathan Taylor
Tanor Bortolini
Bill Polian
Andrew Luck, Frank Reich
An icon for both the Colts and the NFL– Irsay will surely be missed, but his impact will remain cemented within the franchise, the city, and all of those he touched across his legendary tenure in the league.