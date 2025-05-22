Supporters Mourn Loss of Colts Owner Jim Irsay
The Indianapolis Colts announced the passing of owner and CEO Jim Irsay on Wednesday afternoon at the age of 65.
While he grew up around the franchise since its Baltimore days and served many roles over the years, Irsay owned the franchise beginning in 1997 and left an indelible mark on the team, the NFL, and the Central Indiana community.
After learning of his passing, an outpouring of support began across social media.
Indianapolis Colts COO Pete Ward
We are devastated to announce our beloved Owner & CEO, Jim Irsay, passed away peacefully in his sleep this afternoon. Jim’s dedication and passion for the Indianapolis Colts in addition to his generosity, commitment to the community, and most importantly, his love for his family were unsurpassed. Our deepest sympathies go to his daughters, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt, Kalen Jackson, and his entire family as we grieve with them.
Some of Jim’s fondest memories came from his youth working training camps in Baltimore and growing relationships with players, coaches, and staff whom he considered his extended family. He worked in every department before he was named the youngest general manager in team history in 1984 when the Colts arrived in Indianapolis. After he took sole ownership in 1997, he led the Colts to a long series of division titles and brought the city its first Super Bowl Championship. Jim’s love and appreciation for the NFL in addition to its history, tradition, and principles influenced him to become a steward of the game throughout his 50-plus years in the League.
Jim’s generosity can be felt all over Indianapolis, the state of Indiana and the country. He made philanthropy a daily endeavor. He never hesitated to help countless organizations and individuals live better lives. Music was one of Jim’s passions and the ability to share his band and collection with millions of people across the world brought him tremendous joy. Simply put, he wanted to make the world a better place and that philosophy never wavered. Jim will be deeply missed by his family, the Colts organization, and fans everywhere, but we remain inspired by his caring and unique spirit.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell
We were deeply saddened to learn of Jim Irsay’s passing today. Jim was a friend, and a man deeply committed to his family, the game, the Colts, and the Indianapolis community. He spent his life and career in the National Football League. Starting as a teenager as a Colts’ ballboy, he learned every position in the organization before assuming leadership of the Colts approximately 30 years ago. Jim’s Colts won the Super Bowl, hosted another and built Lucas Oil Stadium.
Within the League, Jim was an active Chairman of the Legislative Committee and member of the Finance Committee. He led with integrity, passion and care for the Colts’ players, coaches and staff, and his courageous work in support of mental health will be a lasting legacy. Outside of football, he was a talented musician and built an extraordinary collection of historical and musical artifacts that he shared with people across the country.
On behalf of the entire NFL, I extend my heartfelt condolences to Jim’s daughters and their families, and to his many friends throughout the NFL.
Indiana Pacers Sports & Entertainment Owner Herb Simon
Indy Eleven
Our hearts go out to our @Colts family with the loss of their owner & CEO, Jim Irsay.
#indyforever
Penske Entertainment, Indianapolis Motor Speedway
New England Patriots Chairman, CEO Robert Kraft
New Orleans Saints Owner Gayle Benson
It is with sadness to hear of the sudden passing of Jim Irsay. He was a one-of-a-kind gentleman that was so proud to be the steward for his beloved Indianapolis Colts football team and the community it represents. Our organizations will forever be linked through Super Bowl XLIV. He, his family, and the Colts organization represented the epitome of class and graciousness in the days and years that have followed. My thoughts and prayers are extended to the Irsay family during this most difficult time.
Houston Texans Owners Janice, Hannah, Cal McNair
Carolina Panthers Owners David, Nicole Tepper
Pittsburgh Steelers
Buffalo Bills Owner Terry Pegula
Minnesota Vikings Owners Mark, Zygi Wilf
Los Angeles Chargers Owner Dean Spanos
Chicago Bears Owner George H. McCaskey
Arizona Cardinals Owner Michael Bidwill
San Francisco 49ers Owner Jed York
Baltimore Ravens Owner Steve Bisciotti
Tennessee Titans Owner Amy Adams Strunk
On behalf of Amy Adams Strunk and the Titans organization, we are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jim Irsay. Jim’s unwavering love for the game and his community left a lasting impact on everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. He wasn’t just a fierce competitor—he was a guiding force, passionate leader, and generous spirit who poured his heart into every aspect of the sport. Jim will be deeply missed, and our thoughts are with his family, friends, and the Colts community.
Philadelphia Eagles
Seattle Seahawks
Detroit Lions
Denver Broncos
We join the @NFL community in mourning the passing of @Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay.
Mr. Irsay’s vibrant personality, love of the game and dedication to his team & community will be remembered throughout the NFL.
#BroncosCountry sends its deepest sympathies to the Irsay family, the Colts organization and all of #ColtsNation.
Washington Commanders
We join the NFL community in offering our condolences to the Indianapolis Colts and the Irsay family on the passing of Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay.
Jim made significant contributions to the game during his 50-plus years with the franchise and was a true steward of the NFL. His passion and dedication to our league, his community and the fans were truly inspiring. Our hearts are with the Colts and the Irsay family at this time.
New York Giants
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Irsay family, their friends and the @Colts organization and their fans.
Las Vegas Raiders
Miami Dolphins
Cleveland Browns
Our thoughts and condolences go out to the Irsay family, the Colts organization and the many more who called Jim a friend.
Green Bay Packers
Indiana Governor Mike Braun
Very sad to hear the news of Jim Irsay’s passing. The Irsay family brought football to the state of Indiana and his philanthropic efforts will have a lasting impact for years to come. Hoosiers’ thoughts and prayers are with the Irsay family.
Indiana Senator Todd Young
Jim Irsay’s passion for football was surpassed only by his kindness and generosity. He will be deeply missed. My condolences to the entire Irsay family and Colts organization.