Colts Praised for Signing All-Pro Defender
The Indianapolis Colts needed much talent to help their roster for 2025. One of the most pressing positions was cornerback, and they achieved that by signing former Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers defender Charvarius Ward.
While Ward had a down year in 2024, he was not far-removed from a second-team All-Pro campaign in 2023 where he also secured his lone Pro Bowl. One more accomplishment that gives Ward more allure is his career success, earning a Super Bowl championship with the Chiefs.
Pro Football Focus has Ward as their 'favorite' signing for Indianapolis.
"Although Ward earned a career-low 58.2 PFF coverage grade in 2024, he isn’t far removed from his time charting in the top 15 at the position in 2022 and 2023," said Mason Cameron. "Ward profiles well in new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo’s zone scheme and should boost this coverage unit while playing alongside Kenny Moore and new signing Camryn Bynum."
Ward brings true CB1 prowess to Lou Anarumo's defense and will immediately elevate their performance on day one. One intriguing fact that Ward was assured from Anarumo is that he'll be following every team's top wide receiver to help ensure the Colts have a chance to lock down the best playmaker in the passing game.
The Colts will face players like Nico Collins (Houston Texans), Tyreek Hill (Miami Dolphins), and Puka Nacua (Los Angeles Rams). There are far more, but it displays that Indianapolis desperately needed a top defender in Anarumo's secondary.
Now, Ward joins notable talents like JuJu Brents, Jaylon Jones, and Sam Womack III on the outside. Also, slot cornerback and former Pro Bowler Kenny Moore II will likely benefit on the inside from having Ward following each team's best pass-catcher.
The Colts still need more on defense like safety depth, linebacker, and additional interior defensive line, but getting Ward was a massive first step to accomplishing this goal. Ward needs to prove he's worth the three-year deal worth up to $60 million.
While that's a big contract for a cornerback, it's warranted if Ward can return to his disruptive ways. In 2023 alone he led the NFL with a phenomenal 23 passes defended and tacked on five picks, a defensive score, and 72 tackles.
It will be a fun time to see what Anarumo can do with Ward and how the former Middle Tennessee State alum performs in his third setting. This is a season where the Colts can't afford a lapse or 8-9 finish, so Ward is a necessary addition that will help in spades with coverage.
