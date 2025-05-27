Colts Protectors Can Win Prestigious NFL Honor
The Indianapolis Colts have two of the best linemen in the NFL, with tackle Bernhard Raimann and guard Quenton Nelson. However, outside of Pro Bowls and All-Pro nominations, there isn't much else that offensive linemen get awards for-until now.
Starting in 2025, the NFL will honor the league's best offensive lineman with the Protector of the Year award. Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins has been a top advocate for the honor. “I've been knocking on doors and spearheading this movement because offensive linemen are the true foundation of every team's success. We might not have all the fancy stats or end up on a highlight reel every week, but without us, there's no rushing titles, passing titles, or touchdowns."
Below are the criteria for winning the recognition.
- Skill Metrics: pass-block win rate, run-block win rate, penalties allowed, sacks allowed, helmet contact
- Impact: contribution to the team’s offensive success (e.g., total rushing yards, QB protection stats)
- Leadership: display of leadership, teamwork, and consistency on and off the field
- Durability: minimum number of snaps, games played
- Strength of Opponent: Success vs. high-performing defenders
Two Colts offensive linemen stand out to take this award. While center Tanor Bortolini, right guard Matt Goncalves, and right tackle Braden Smith are promising and solid players, left tackle Bernhard Raimann and left guard Quenton Nelson stand out.
Starting with Raimann, he's emerged as one of the best tackles in football. Last year, he rose to prominence with great grades from Pro Football Focus. Below are Raimann's metrics, showing he's one of the most efficient at his position out of 140 eligible tackles.
-Overall | 85.1 (Eighth)
-Pass Blocking | 82.0 (12th)
-Run Blocking | 80.7 (10th)
If Raimann can continue to ascend with his efficiency and play all 17 games, there's a shot he can win this award. But seven-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro Nelson may have the top odds of any Colts lineman to take the honor.
Nelson was fantastic in year seven last year with PFF grades of 81.3 overall, 79.7 pass-blocking, and 81.7 run-blocking, all good enough for the top 10 of his position (136 eligible guards). In short, Nelson can be the best guard in football on any given game day.
This duo makes the most sense to take the award out of the five prominent Colts linemen, but anything can happen. Bortolini and Goncalves might make a massive year-two leap, but that remains to be seen.
This award makes a lot of sense and finally brings attention to what offensive linemen give to every team's offense. Without players like Raimann and Nelson, Jonathan Taylor doesn't achieve a Pro Bowl campaign, and Anthony Richardson any protection to operate Shane Steichen's offense.
It will be fun to see which NFL lineman or Colts protector can attain this prestigious award as the first ever recipient.
