Pundit Proclaims Colts' Benching of Richardson an 'Abomination'
The Indianapolis Colts (4-4) are preparing to face the Minnesota Vikings (5-2) on Sunday Night Football at U.S. Bank Stadium. However, while Shane Steichen and Co. are ready to battle against Kevin O'Connell's offense and Brian Flores' stop troops, another headline still hovers over Indy as they head on the road: the abrupt benching of quarterback Anthony Richardson for Joe Flacco.
While many analysts and pundits have made their thoughts heard, Nick Wright demolished Chris Ballard, Steichen, and the Colts' organization for benching Richardson on What's Wright? with Nick Wright, calling the move 'inexplicable' and an 'abomination.'
"Anthony Richardson completed 52% of his passes in college, he only started 10 games (NFL). He was considered the rawest prospect ever to go in the first round and you (Colts) took him 4 overall. Because, you were like, man, in a couple years this guy might be able to be a super hero. To give up on that player after 10 games is an abomination."- Nick Wright | What's Wright?
Wright is voicing what many fans and former players have felt, that putting Richardson on the pine a mere 10 starts into his career is unfathomable, especially because he was drafted to start immediately. While Richardson has been almost unserviceable as a passer (44.4% completion, 7 interceptions, this was expected to happen at some point by the Colts' organization. This fact makes Indianapolis look clueless with their approach to developing Richardson.
Wright continued by saying:
"To give up on the fourth pick of the draft, less than a dozen starts into his career, for a 39-year-old Joe Flacco is one of the most inexplicable, unforgivable, franchise decisions."- Nick Wright | What's Wright?
This is accurate, even if Wright is generally an annoying talking head. Wright brings up the limitations for Indy with an immobile Flacco under center rather than an incredible athlete like Richardson, who despite struggles, elevates the potential of Steichen's offense. Also, while receivers may get a boost in efficiency with Flacco as the starter, running backs like Jonathan Taylor will have a harder time finding gaps and space to run since Flacco isn't a threat with his feet. Can the Colts still be consistently explosive without Richardson against the Vikings? It will be interesting to see if the QB switch dooms Indy's offense against an aggressive defensive unit on Sunday Night Football.
Regardless of what people feel regarding Richardson's benching, it is how the Colts are moving forward (for now) for the rest of the 2024 season. If Flacco can bring Indianapolis to prominence through this tough part of the schedule, there's a shot that the Colts can enter the postseason and finish with 10 or 11 wins. But, if Flacco falls apart and Indy starts a losing trend, don't be shocked if #5 is back on the field to continue his 'development' under Steichen.
