Colts Eligible for High-Profile NFL Show
The Indianapolis Colts have one of the biggest storylines of the NFL offseason involving quarterbacks Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones. This, of course, is the competition that Chris Ballard felt Richardson needed to bring out the best in the former fourth-overall selection.
Now, the Colts are eligible for the long-time NFL production, Hard Knocks. This program follows a selected NFL team and documents their highs, lows, and key storylines. Sports Illustrated's Tom Dierberger lists the teams who are eligible for the show in 2025:
-Arizona Cardinals
-Atlanta Falcons
-Baltimore Ravens
-Buffalo Bills
-Carolina Panthers
-Cincinnati Bengals
-Denver Broncos
-Green Bay Packers
-Houston Texans
-Indianapolis Colts
-Kansas City Chiefs
-Miami Dolphins
-Minnesota Vikings
-New York Giants
-Philadelphia Eagles
-Pittsburgh Steelers
-San Francisco 49ers
-Seattle Seahawks
-Tennessee Titans
-Washington Commanders
The Colts have just the right amount of drama at the most important position in the league to have quite an interesting series of Hard Knocks.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
In short, Richardson looked like a shell of his 2023 self, throwing for under 50 percent (47.7) with completions (126/264) for 1,814 passing yards, eight touchdowns through the air, and an unenviable 12 picks.
Jones wasn't much better, especially considering his 2023 season combined with last year. Jones has a brutal win-loss record at 3-13, along with 324/501 completed passes for 2,979 passing yards and 10 touchdowns to 13 picks.
This is why these two are competing for the starting gig is so interesting, as neither has been good in recent seasons and must push themselves to get back into the good graces of NFL coaches and offensive game plans.
If the Colts get on Hard Knocks, it will be a colossal story to watch and see how this quarterback duel plays out for Indianapolis. Whoever gets the leg up and can distance themselves in the competition will start to solidify themselves as a possible solution under center for the future of the franchise.
While this involves two quarterbacks, there's more pressure on Richardson to perform and secure the position. If Jones is able to win it out, then Richardson's future with the team gets murkier and might be outright over.
Let's see if the Colts reach a large-scale stage to NFL fans while trying to figure out their field general conundrum.
Recommended Articles