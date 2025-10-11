Raiders Safety Hit with Odd Fine After Ending Spencer Shrader's Season
The Indianapolis Colts are heading into a clash with the NFC West mainstay, the Arizona Cardinals, tomorrow at Lucas Oil Stadium. This contest is after the Colts systematically destroyed the Las Vegas Raiders last Sunday, 40-6.
In that game, Colts kicker Spencer Shrader had his season tragically ended when Raiders safety Tristin McCollum made contact around the knee. This ended in a torn ACL and MCL, immediately removing Shrader's 2025 campaign. Indy would go on to sign Michael Badgley.
However, this didn't go unpunished, as the NFL fined McCollum for the hit. Many would expect this foul to warrant a hefty fine, but the league felt that a measly $5,722.
Colts' linebacker Joe Bachie was also fined $6,500 for a tripping penalty in the second quarter against the Raiders.
Not only is $5,722 a low-end fine, especially given the circumstances, but the fact that the NFL felt a tripping penalty was worth a bigger forced check than heaving one's body at the knee of a vulnerable kicker is wild.
Before this hit against the Raiders, Shrader was one of the NFL's top kickers, if not atop the mountain heading into Week 5. Shrader was a perfect 14/14 on extra point attempts and an impressive 13/14 on overall field goals.
While it's fair to say that Shrader didn't have to kick a multitude of long field goals with how well Shane Steichen's offense was playing with quarterback Daniel Jones, he still was unwavering in his approach and was on his way to a fantastic second year.
Shrader also nailed a key 45-yard game-winning field goal to get Indianapolis a big victory against the ever-tough Denver Broncos.
Now, the Colts will lean on the veteran leg of Badgley, who knows the franchise well from his stint with the squad in 2021. Badgley has been accurate inside of 50 yards, knocking through 93 out of 106 attempts for a percentage of 87.7.
However, Badgley has struggled from over 50 yards, connecting on only five out of 13 total attempts. The good news is that, as mentioned before, the Colts are a great offense, and more often than not won't put their kicker in tough situations.
It's somewhat surprising that Bachie received a larger fine than McCollum, especially considering how fine-heavy the NFL is with situations on gameday. Regardless, Indy will see what they have in their new kicker, Badgley, as soon as tomorrow against the Cardinals.