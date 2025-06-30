There Are 'Reasons to Back' Colts in 2025
The Indianapolis Colts are surrounded by heavy criticism and scrutiny as they approach training camp to prepare for arguably the most pivotal season in recent memory.
While names like head coach Shane Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard are headline-grabbing pieces to the Colts' engine, it's quarterback Anthony Richardson taking over most of the team's coverage.
There are enough detractors to put the Colts in a dim light, but there are also reasons to believe that Steichen can turn things around and do better than his boring 17-17 record as the head coach through two seasons.
R.J. White from CBS Sports gives a positive story on why the Colts should be backed to succeed in 2025. White starts with Steichen and the unenviable quarterback situation he's dealt with since taking the head coaching job.
"Steichen has kept the Colts at a league-average level despite getting below-average play at the most important position in football. What if things click for Anthony Richardson, or what if Daniel Jones takes off in Steichen's system?"
Richardson only played four games in 2023 and didn't log enough experience to get an idea of what he would look like. Inevitably, journeyman signal-caller Gardner Minshew took over. While Minshew wasn't awful, he wasn't going to elevate the offense much, being a safer thrower of the ball. He also didn't take deep shots often, removing that aspect of Steichen's scheme.
Fast forward to 2024, and Richardson played seven more games (11), but looked awful compared to his debut season. Richardson was in a blender as the leader of Steichen's offense, yet somehow compiled a 6-5 record with the team. The squad finished worse with Joe Flacco when Richardson was hurt (2-4).
If things click for Richardson in year three, that's the ideal situation Indy wants to see unfold. However, they can't be too upset if Daniel Jones takes a career turn and gets the team to the playoffs. If either can look good, Steichen's scheme can be utilized to the highest degree and put pressure on defenses.
Steichen can take some credit for keeping this team afloat despite so much uncertainty and inconsistency at field general.
White continues by naming the defensive additions through free agency in Lou Anarumo's secondary.
"The key defensive additions the team made this offseason are both in the secondary, and while Charvarius Ward and Cam Bynum are coming off disappointing seasons, they have graded out well previously and could be just the help the team needs in the defensive backfield to elevate from being a mediocre unit over the last few years to something around league average."
Cornerback Charvarius Ward has All-Pro potential and will join a defensive back corps that can be smoothed out with plenty of promise in Anarumo's game plan. Ward has had an impressive career and will press hard to get back to the best form of his NFL career (2023, Pro Bowl and First Team All-Pro).
As for Cam Bynum, he put together four years of continuously improved play with the Minnesota Vikings. Bynum never logged a Pro Bowl, but tallied a career-high three picks in 2024 and showed a solid ability against the ground. He'll join fellow safety Nick Cross to shore up the defensive backfield.
The Colts have excellent talent on their roster on both sides of the ball, giving immense reason for optimism to win 10 or more games in 2025. Can Steichen's troops halt the critics and make the playoffs?
It's already an old narrative, but the goal of making the postseason might very well lie in what happens with the quarterback position. If the Colts can get that from either Richardson or Jones, it will greatly increase the chances that Indianapolis can have a successful campaign for Steichen's third season.
