Colts Refuse to Rule Out QB Ahead of NFL Draft
The Indianapolis Colts are just over three weeks away from being on the clock during the 2025 NFL draft.
While the 14th overall pick should provide plenty of options, the Colts will have to make hard decisions throughout the draft. The Colts have plenty of positional needs, including tight end, offensive and defensive line, and linebacker.
Aside from obvious needs, Indianapolis has been fielding questions about the quarterback position throughout the offseason. The Colts signed Daniel Jones to be competition for Anthony Richardson, but is that enough?
Colts general manager Chris Ballard recently spoke to reporters during the NFL's annual league meetings and mentioned that he will not rule out any position in the draft.
“If you think there’s somebody organizationally that you believe in, at any point, I think you pull the trigger,” Ballard said (h/t Joel Erickson | Indy Star). "...The best scenario is that we win football games. That’s the best scenario. No matter who the starting quarterback is.”
The Colts have repeatedly backed Richardson throughout his career, but fans are losing patience with his development. Richardson has started 15 games through two seasons, but has left the field early in three of those games.
"Obviously, Anthony's shown some signs, some really good things, but we're just looking for consistency on a daily basis," said Colts head coach Shane Steichen.
Jones was brought in to help with these consistency issues that Steichen mentioned, but it's difficult to see the logic. If anything, taking away reps from Richardson would theoretically cause more consistency issues because he won't be able to put in a full offseason with all the first-team reps going to him.
Regardless, the Colts will still have possible quarterback options on the board. If the team uses a pick on a quarterback in the first three rounds, I'd be shocked. Some names to watch for include Quinn Ewers and Tyler Shough, two players who have plenty of experience under center.
The Colts will finalize their opinions on possible quarterbacks as the NFL draft is set to kick off on Thursday, April 24.