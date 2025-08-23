Colts QB On First Career Start: 'Can't Approach It Any Differently'
All of the noise surrounding the Indianapolis Colts all offseason has been about the battle for their starting quarterback position between Anthony Richardson Sr. and Daniel Jones.
Colts head coach Shane Steichen put an end to the competition this week, declaring Jones the team's starter for the 2025 season. However, in the background, a sixth-round rookie has been absorbing everything he sees and waiting for an opportunity to stick out.
Colts sixth-round pick Riley Leonard will get that opportunity on Saturday in the team's preseason finale against the Cincinnati Bengals. With the Colts' starters and most backups sitting out, Leonard will start the game at quarterback and play throughout the first half, as Jason Bean will replace Leonard and play the second half.
"A lot of gratitude going into this weekend, but you can't really approach it any differently than I approached any of the other preseason games," Leonard told reporters this week. "Preparation really doesn't change. The only thing is instead of going out and starting the second half, I'm starting the first half. So, I'll be able to play with some guys who I haven't been able to play with yet, which will be fun. But, I mean, really no difference.
"Luckily, I've played in a lot of big games at this point in my career, so this just comes down to another one that I'm looking forward to."
Leonard was essentially made the Colts' QB3 as soon as the team drafted him out of Notre Dame, not getting as many reps in practice as Jones and Richardson, but certainly more than Bean, who's been with the Colts since 2024 as an undrafted rookie.
When discussing the biggest differences for him between the college and pro games, Leonard made a point that often goes overlooked when discussing young quarterbacks.
"As far as on the field play, everybody talks about the speed of the game, and it is faster on the defensive end, but it's faster on the offensive end, too," Leonard said. "So, I think that's something that's not talked about enough. Like, everybody has leveled up. So, yeah, it's faster, but everything is."
While the acknowledgement of the speed of the game is almost always brought up as a sticking point for young players, Leonard knows that he also has to raise his game just to keep up with the players he's supposed to be leading on the offensive side of the ball.
Preseason wins and losses are inconsequential to the standings, but this game does have meaning for Leonard. It's not only an opportunity for him to prove himself, but also a rare opportunity for serious reps that will not be allotted during practice time once the season begins.
"I don't know; right now it seems pretty similar to the other weeks, but of course, I carry a lot of weight going into this game on my shoulders, for better or worse," Leonard acknowledged. "But, I understand kind of the situation here, but I don't want to make too much of it, right? It's just another opportunity to go out there and play your best, right? Take one play at a time.
I think you get to this level and you don't have to worry about so many things. You don't have to worry about the 10 guys around you. Not that I wasn't very blessed in college, but everybody's just going to do their job and as long as I do mine, it's just like fitting in that 11th piece of the puzzle into the offense. So, I don't know. I guess maybe before the game, if you ask me, it'll be different, but right no it's pretty similar."
The Colts play the Bengals at Paycor Stadium at 1:00 p.m. E.T. time on Saturday.