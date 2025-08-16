Colts' Risers and Fallers from 2025 Training Camp
The Indianapolis Colts have concluded their 2025 training camp, which included 14 total practices and two joint practices with the Baltimore Ravens and Green Bay Packers.
While there are still some questions left unanswered (who the heck is going to quarterback this team?), we did learn quite a bit about several players, who either boosted or perhaps damaged their stock ahead of the Sept. 7 regular season home opener against the Miami Dolphins.
Here are several players who are now either trending up or down.
TRENDING UP
RB Tyler Goodson
Goodson went from a player where the perception entering camp was that he likely wouldn't make the roster after the Colts added Khalil Herbert and DJ Giddens in the offseason, to a guy who is second on the depth chart at running back behind only Jonathan Taylor. While Giddens will factor in as well, Goodson has been heavily involved with the first and second-team offense this summer, making some big plays, and a light has been shone by coaches and fellow players about how important he is to the Colts' special teams.
WR AD Mitchell
Arguably, no other Colts player has flashed as much as Mitchell, who had an abysmal rookie year. The version of Mitchell who wasn't on the same page with the quarterbacks and looked uncomfortable on the field last year has largely been left in the past, as the new version doesn't have issues with making routine plays while also consistently making the big ones throughout 11-on-11s. Mitchell will still have to fight for playing time in the regular season behind Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and Alec Pierce, but there's optimism that he'll be impactful when he does get his opportunities.
WR Anthony Gould
Gould was also a rookie last year. Throughout the offseason program and training camp, he earned the kickoff and punt return role while also proving to be a deep threat. He got in the doghouse during the regular season after a kickoff return gaffe, but eventually found his way back on the field. This summer, not only has he maintained the return roles and looked like a solid deep threat, but he caught numerous balls seemingly every day, short, intermediate, and deep, showing the makings of a true slot receiver.
WR Coleman Owen
Owen wasn't necessarily competing for a roster spot, as the Colts are already about six strong at receiver, but he made a great impression and is likely one of the Colts' easiest decisions for the practice squad. Along with seeing the lion's share of the return reps behind Gould, Owen showed a strong rapport with QB3 Riley Leonard and routinely made plays for the fellow rookie passer.
TE Tyler Warren
Warren showed exactly why the Colts drafted him with the 14th overall pick, proving he can make catches at all levels of the field, including over the middle, where they wanted help the most, and pick up extra yardage after those catches. Warren's abilities as a blocker and pass-catcher could completely transform this offense and bail out a couple of quarterbacks who may need it at times this season.
TE Will Mallory
This was a pivotal camp for Mallory, who has been a promising pass-catcher in his first two years, but hasn't been able to consistently crack the gameday lineup due to his limitations as a blocker. He's still trying to make an impact as a blocker, but he looked better than ever as a pass-catcher in camp. Just about every day, Mallory came up with a chunk play or two, whether he was wide open or needed to make a play in double or triple coverage. We'll see if the presence of Warren allows the Colts the flexibility to use a receiving-only tight end beside him, but Mallory had an impressive camp nonetheless.
TE Jelani Woods
Woods has spent the last two years on Injured Reserve, nursing hamstring and foot injuries. He made it out of camp unscathed for the first time since his rookie year in 2022 and made the most of the targets thrown his way. While it's going to be tough to make the roster behind Warren, Mallory, Mo Alie-Cox, and Drew Ogletree, there's not much more that Woods could have done to prove he can still be a serviceable player in the passing game. He could find his way back to the Colts' practice squad or get an even better opportunity with another team looking for tight end talent.
DE Laiatu Latu
The Colts didn't do much for their pass rush over the offseason, banking on the development of Latu heading into Year 2. So far, so good, as Latu has arguably been the most routinely productive defensive player throughout camp. It feels like he's had more days with multiple sacks than days with no sacks at all, and he continued to make plays even when the Colts had joint practices with the Ravens and Packers. Latu mentioned this summer that he believes he's identified (and corrected) the issues keeping him from finishing with more sacks in 2024. The arrow is definitely pointing up for Latu heading into his sophomore year.
DE JT Tuimoloau
Tuimoloau had big shoes to fill coming in as a rookie this offseason, replacing former Colts lineman Dayo Odeyingbo, who left in free agency for the Chicago Bears. Odeyingbo wasn't a prolific player but was able to play end and tackle for the Colts, and even saw the most snaps of any other Colts defensive lineman in 2024. Tuimoloau has been one of the most consistently productive pass rushers for the Colts all summer. He had a really promising preseason debut before leaving with a knee injury, which he returned from in the following practice (and continued getting into the backfield). If the Colts hit on Tuimoloau, he could be more impactful than Odeyingbo, as he's more naturally gifted at defending the run.
DE Durell Nchami
Aside from Owen, Nchami is easily my next bottom-of-the-roster guy who should make the practice squad. He routinely got into the backfield to make sacks for the third-team defense and made some plays during the preseason as well. Especially if the Colts are unable to hang onto Isaiah Land, they have another pass-rushing project on their hands.
LB Joe Bachie
Bachie went from being a veteran special teams signing in the offseason who Colts fans knew almost nothing about to a player who appears in line to start alongside Zaire Franklin. Bachie spent the entirety of camp making big plays in pass defense, even intercepting the Ravens in the preseason game.
S Hunter Wohler
Whether it's been during a developmental period intercepting Jason Bean, running with the second-team, or more recently with the ones in relief of Nick Cross, intercepting Lamar Jackson, Wohler has been one of the biggest playmakers of camp. He showed right away why the Colts had a plan for him despite being a seventh-round pick. Wohler may not technically be a starter during the regular season, but they're going to find ways to keep him involved.
TRENDING DOWN
QB Jason Bean
Last summer, Bean was an undrafted rookie who became a preseason darling for Colts fans. While he may still get a little run in the Colts' final two preseason games, he's been nearly phased out in Colts practices during team drills over the past couple of weeks. He seemed like an obvious practice squad choice at the beginning of camp, but now, that's not so sure.
RB Khalil Herbert
The Colts went into the offseason being intentional about bolstering their backfield, adding Herbert in free agency. However, it didn't end there, as they then drafted Giddens on Day 3. Initially, it seemed logical for Herbert to be the default RB2 until Giddens was ready to supplant him, but it seems that both Giddens and Goodson have passed him. He's also been out with an injury since the Colts' preseason opener in Baltimore last week.
RT Braden Smith
Smith dealt with knee issues the previous couple of offseasons, and then was away from the team for the final month-plus of last season, dealing with mental health issues. He returned this offseason on a re-worked one-year deal, and without the knee or mental health issues keeping him away. However, it's been quite noticeable how often Latu is beating Smith off the edge during 11-on-11s. It didn't end when the Packers got to town, as Rashan Gary also had a productive time against him. Smith is definitely a player in the starting lineup who bears monitoring.
LB Jaylon Carlies
Despite it appearing to be one of the biggest areas for opportunity this offseason, the Colts did very little to the linebacker room during the spring. They consistently cited having Carlies alongside Franklin as the biggest reason, but now, Carlies may not even be the starting WILL anymore. He injured his ankle and has been out for a couple of weeks now, but the day before, he was running with the second-team defense and getting more prominent work on special teams. Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo has acknowledged the WILL linebacker spot is up in the air after Bachie, Cameron McGrone, and Austin Ajiake have made good impressions on the new coaching staff.
CB JuJu Brents
If Brents accomplished nothing else besides making it out of training camp healthy, then he would've been on the risers list. However, a hamstring injury has kept him out for the last two weeks. Meanwhile, cornerbacks Jaylon Jones and Justin Walley have also been out with injuries. With Brents competing with the two for a spot in the starting lineup, he wasn't able to be on the field to regain his old role. Entering his third year, it's nearly impossible to trust Brents' health moving forward.