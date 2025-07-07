Colts Rising Star Stands Out in 2025 Blueprint
The Indianapolis Colts will begin training camp in under three weeks as head coach Shane Steichen looks to lead the organization to their first playoff appearance in five years.
The Colts will need offensive consistency to return to the postseason, a feat that has eluded Indianapolis since Steichen's arrival. This upcoming season will be a true test for all positions, but especially the offensive line, after starting center Ryan Kelly and starting guard Will Fries departed in free agency.
Thankfully, the Colts have some stalwarts they can rely on. Among those is left tackle Bernhard Raimann, who has spent the last three years as a reliable starter.
Bleacher Report analyst Moe Moton named Raimann as the Colts' most promising building block, pointing out how rare it is to have an elite blindside blocker.
"The Indianapolis Colts have two key roster building blocks in Bernhard Raimann and Kwity Paye, though they could let the latter walk in free agency next offseason," Moton wrote. "Raimann, who's also in the final term of his current contract, plays a non-rotational position, which raises his value a little higher than the team's top pass-rusher. Because of the scarcity of quality left tackles around the league, the Colts will likely sign Raimann to an extension before his contract expires in 2026."
"Still a bit green as an offensive lineman who didn't grow up playing football, Raimann has a lot of room for growth. That said, he has shown significant development over the last three years, particularly as a pass-blocker. In 2024, Raimann allowed just four sacks while on the field for 471 pass-blocking snaps, per Pro Football Focus. The Colts picked up a steal when they drafted him in the third round of the 2022 draft."
Standing at 6-foot-6 and 300 pounds, Raimann brings size and agility to the left tackle position for Indianapolis. He played an extremely clean brand of football last season and looked like a pillar on the blindside.
As Moton mentioned, Raimann is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Considering the lack of reliable left tackles, general manager Chris Ballard should seriously think about extending the 27-year-old before he hits the open market.
Looking around the league, most elite left tackles are earning upwards of $20 million annually. If you're a guy like Trent Williams or Christian Darrisaw, your salary would be over $25 million a year.
A realistic expectation for Raimann would be around that $20 million mark. He earned an 85.1 overall grade from Pro Football Focus last season, ranking him eighth among 140 eligible tackles. Considering his young age and bright future, the Colts would be lucky to get Raimann on any deal around that mark as salaries continue to skyrocket across the league.
The Colts need to rely on Raimann and the rest of the offensive line to set the tone in 2025. Establishing a ground game and a clean pocket could go a long for Indy's offense.
