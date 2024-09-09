3 Colts with Rising Stock After Loss to Texans
The Indianapolis Colts are coming off their first season loss after falling 29-27 to the division-rival Houston Texans. While it's not an ideal start, moments during the Lucas Oil Stadium contest gave plenty of hope and promise to what Indianapolis' young team can accomplish in 2024. With this on tap, it's time to look into three Colts players whose performances are raising their overall stock.
Ashton Dulin | Wide Receiver
Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin is more of a special teams ace than a pass-catcher. However, if Indy needs help at receiver, Dulin provides a good downfield target with plenty of speed. While Anthony Richardson found fellow receiver Alec Pierce first, Dulin's play was a foot race more than a deep throw.
Dulin showed ridiculous speed after the reception and can make a tough catch when needed. With Josh Downs missing this contest put more pressure on rookie wideout Adonai Mitchell. So, for Dulin to step in and help with receiving depth while making a massive play may give him more offensive looks going forward.
Alec Pierce | Wide Receiver
Third-year Colts receiver Alec Pierce had a career day against the Texans. He'd secure all three targets for 125 receiving yards (41.7 average) and a score, breaking Houston's defense every time he touched the football. However, no play was bigger than his 60-yard monster score.
Pierce was likely missing the arm strength of Richardson to match his best qualities. Pierce is a deep threat through and through, so expect the former Cincinnati Bearcat to have more plays like these from Sunday. After two disappointing seasons as a pure wideout, Pierce will likely have a career-best season when 2024 concludes.
DeForest Buckner | Defensive Tackle
Three-time Pro Bowler and former First-Team All-Pro DeForest Buckner dominated against the Texans in the trenches. He'd conclude with 6 tackles (1 for loss) and 1.5 sacks (led team). Even though Indy gave up 213 rushing yards, Buckner stood out in run and pass defense. Despite sustaining a back injury, Buckner likely will push through the setback to suit up for the Green Bay Packers.
Indianapolis didn't look great in the defensive trenches outside of Buckner, so there is immediate cause for concern with how easily the Texans dominated the line of scrimmage to compile rushing yards. But names like Grover Stewart, Laiatu Latu, Kwity Paye, and Tyquan Lewis will look to help improve from what was a brutal start for Charlie Partridge's troops.
