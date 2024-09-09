Horseshoe Huddle

3 Colts with Rising Stock After Loss to Texans

Despite the Indianapolis Colts losing their AFC South opener to the Houston Texans, there are reasons to be excited.

Sep 8, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) is hit by Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (0) causing a fumble during the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
The Indianapolis Colts are coming off their first season loss after falling 29-27 to the division-rival Houston Texans. While it's not an ideal start, moments during the Lucas Oil Stadium contest gave plenty of hope and promise to what Indianapolis' young team can accomplish in 2024. With this on tap, it's time to look into three Colts players whose performances are raising their overall stock.

Ashton Dulin | Wide Receiver

Colts receiver Ashton Dulin (blue jersey; white pants) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown.
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin (16) celebrates a touchdown Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin is more of a special teams ace than a pass-catcher. However, if Indy needs help at receiver, Dulin provides a good downfield target with plenty of speed. While Anthony Richardson found fellow receiver Alec Pierce first, Dulin's play was a foot race more than a deep throw.

Dulin showed ridiculous speed after the reception and can make a tough catch when needed. With Josh Downs missing this contest put more pressure on rookie wideout Adonai Mitchell. So, for Dulin to step in and help with receiving depth while making a massive play may give him more offensive looks going forward.

Alec Pierce | Wide Receiver

Colts receiver Alec Pierce (blue jersey; white pants) runs away from defenders into the end zone.
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Third-year Colts receiver Alec Pierce had a career day against the Texans. He'd secure all three targets for 125 receiving yards (41.7 average) and a score, breaking Houston's defense every time he touched the football. However, no play was bigger than his 60-yard monster score.

Pierce was likely missing the arm strength of Richardson to match his best qualities. Pierce is a deep threat through and through, so expect the former Cincinnati Bearcat to have more plays like these from Sunday. After two disappointing seasons as a pure wideout, Pierce will likely have a career-best season when 2024 concludes.

DeForest Buckner | Defensive Tackle

Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (blue jersey; white helmet) tackles an opposing quarterback.
Jan 6, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) sacks Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jenna Watson-Imagn Images / Jenna Watson-Imagn Images

Three-time Pro Bowler and former First-Team All-Pro DeForest Buckner dominated against the Texans in the trenches. He'd conclude with 6 tackles (1 for loss) and 1.5 sacks (led team). Even though Indy gave up 213 rushing yards, Buckner stood out in run and pass defense. Despite sustaining a back injury, Buckner likely will push through the setback to suit up for the Green Bay Packers.

Indianapolis didn't look great in the defensive trenches outside of Buckner, so there is immediate cause for concern with how easily the Texans dominated the line of scrimmage to compile rushing yards. But names like Grover Stewart, Laiatu Latu, Kwity Paye, and Tyquan Lewis will look to help improve from what was a brutal start for Charlie Partridge's troops.

Drake Wally

DRAKE WALLY

Drake Wally covers the Indianapolis Colts at Horseshoe Huddle and co-hosts the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast.  

