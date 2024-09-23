3 Colts with Rising Stock After Win Against Bears
The Indianapolis Colts notched their first win of the 2024 regular season with a hard-fought 21-16 home defense from the Chicago Bears. While it wasn't a pretty game by any stretch for Indianapolis, plenty of players and units made their presence felt at Lucas Oil Stadium, helping increase momentum during a crucial early stretch of the season.
With that being said, let's discuss whose stock is rising after a massive win that might have saved Indianapolis' playoff hopes, avoiding a dreaded 0-3 record.
Disclaimer: Since Jonathan Taylor was on the list last week, he'll be off for this one to allow others the glory. However, recognition is deserved. Taylor ripped off 110 rushing yards on 23 carries (4.8 average) and 2 scores against Chicago. On the year, the runner has 51 carries for 261 rushing yards (5.1 average) and 3 rushing touchdowns.
Zaire Franklin | Linebacker
Colts' linebacker Zaire Franklin had struggled in run defense and efficiency through the first two games of the season leading up to the battle at home with Chicago. After looking hollow, Franklin played great on Sunday, especially in run stoppage. Franklin placed a rock-solid Pro Football Focus grade of 89.0 (led Colts) on 29 run defense snaps.
Franklin also constantly attacked the football, leading the Colts in overall tackles (15). Franklin desperately needed this type of game, as did the rest of Indy's run defense. The former Syracuse Orange will look to take this performance into the week four matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-0).
Laiatu Latu | Defensive End
Rookie defensive end Laiatu Latu made a massive statement against the Bears. The 15th overall selection out of UCLA in 2024's NFL draft strip-sacked Bears QB Williams in the fourth quarter to secure possession back to Indy's offense.
Latu played 35 snaps and led Indy with an 85.1 PFF defensive grade. He also logged an impressive 5 quarterback pressures (14.3% pressure rate); tying Kwity Paye for most pressures during the game. If Latu can continue to play at this type of clip and make important impacts for the Colts, he'll see his snap count possibly increase throughout the 2024 campaign.
Jaylon Jones | Cornerback
Colts' cornerback Jaylon Jones has taken on more responsibility after JuJu Brents was placed on injured reserve (knee). While veteran cornerback Kenny Moore II had a great game (8 tackles, 0.5 sacks, 1 pass defended), Jones erupted and smothered Chicago's receivers in coverage, leading to a career performance from the former Texas A&M Aggie.
Jones concluded with 5 tackles (1 for loss), 2 passes defended, and as many interceptions. Jones' athleticism to secure the interceptions was also something to behold, getting both feet in bounds for a ridiculous pick on the sideline with the help of safety Nick Cross.
Jones is starting to come into his professional form, and the Colts may have a CB1 in a seventh-round selection (2023). Indy's secondary bounced back in a big way, led by the efficiency of Jones' turnovers. However, Chicago is falling apart offensively, while the upcoming Steelers are undefeated. We'll see if Indy's defense can keep momentum rolling into week four.
