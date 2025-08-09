Colts Rookie Has Fantasy Handcuff Potential
The Indianapolis Colts possess one of the most dominant running backs in the NFL in two-time Pro Bowler Jonathan Taylor. Until proven otherwise, Taylor is the engine that runs the Indianapolis offense for Shane Steichen.
Last year saw Taylor return to prominence, earning a Pro Bowl along with 1,431 rushing yards and 11 scores on the ground. While Taylor is fantastic, he also lacked any help in the running back room last season. This prompted Indianapolis to draft Kansas State's DJ Giddens in the fifth round.
As for fantasy leagues, drafting Giddens is a great idea, especially considering Taylor has missed 16 games over the last three years. Giddens saw action against the Baltimore Ravens during Thursday's preseason game, tallying 17 rushing yards on six carries.
On paper, Giddens is a solid pickup for fantasy managers, but Bleacher Report and Alex Kay believes Giddens is near the back of handcuff rankings at 28th.
"Giddens could fill in as a heavy-usage RB1 thanks to his size and rushing skills, but a lack of explosion and power limits his upside should he unexpectedly climb the depth chart."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Giddens might not be the flashiest runner with the football, but he's effective, which is all the Colts need in a backup RB. Given Taylor's past injuries, there's a strong chance that Giddens will start a few games if he can get the leg up on Khalil Herbert for the RB2 role.
Indianapolis saw what Giddens accomplished during his three years with the Wildcats. Giddens put together an impressive stat line of 3,087 rushing yards on 517 attempts and 27 all-purpose touchdowns (23 rushing, four receiving).
Giddens is battling with veteran Herbert to see who's below Taylor on the depth chart, so the rookie isn't going to get the RB2 job easily. Herbert has plenty of tools to supplant Giddens and take over as Taylor's direct backup.
If Giddens can play well enough to put Herbert behind him, fantasy managers would be wise to pick the former Wildcat up in later rounds, especially if the manager has Taylor as a starter. Giddens is also in a run-heavy scheme where Shane Steichen will get running backs involved plenty.
Giddens won't be a huge piece of the offense when Taylor is healthy, but he can have important involvement. Giddens has a chance to take the reins and secure a good spot on the depth chart with a potential opportunity to play if Taylor needs a breather or is sidelined by injury.